Penn State football film review | How Michigan State beat Penn State on big 3rd and 4th downs

There were a plethora of issues that led to Penn State’s collapse against No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday, but none may be more clear than the Nittany Lions’ inability to successfully defend the Spartans on third and fourth down.

Prior to its trip to East Lansing, Michigan, the blue and white sat at No. 4 in the country in fewest points allowed per game with just over 15.

On Saturday, Michigan State doubled Penn State’s previous average, dropping 30 on one of the most consistently dominant defenses in the country.

When the Nittany Lions typically slowed the Spartans for the majority of a drive, Michigan State seemingly blew up the blue and white’s coverage when it mattered most, converting on nine of 18 third down opportunities and three of four on fourth down.

The trend of success on third down opportunities began early for the Spartans, in fact on their very first offensive drive.

On this play, Penn State is lined up in nickel formation — a good call by Brent Pry on third and long.

There are two Michigan State receivers to look for on this play: Kenneth Walker III and Maliq Carr, who end up spotted in almost a straight line, with Carr about 15 yards ahead of Walker.

Ellis Brooks watches the eyes of quarterback Payton Thorne, likely thinking he’s going to Walker — the Spartans’ most dominant offensive piece — so he moves up to cover the star running back, who’s already covered tightly by two Nittany Lion defensive backs.

This in turn leaves Carr uncovered just past the 50-yard line in Thorne’s line of sight, resulting in a 40-yard reception en route to a Michigan State touchdown four plays later.

If Brooks puts full trust in the two defensive backs covering Walker, Thorne likely doesn’t have many options with Carr fully covered, potentially resulting in a three and out.

Here Penn State shows pressure in a 3-4 package and after the ball is snapped, anticipates a screen pass to the running back as he runs to the outside.

With nearly every Nittany Lion defender locked in on the running back, this opens the gap for Thorne to ship it short to tight end Connor Heyward, who then has to simply follow the blocks of his center and right guard en route to a 19-yard reception.

It’s not that the blue and white did anything necessarily wrong here, it’s just a fantastic offensive play call, not just on fourth and six but on the Penn State 35-yard line following a false start.

This type of look is something you almost never see in the middle of the field, used more often as a goal-line option, a play call reminiscent of something Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would call for tight end Travis Kelce.

Again, Penn State did nothing necessarily wrong here, this is just Mel Tucker showing why he deserves the big bucks — $95 million to be exact.

We’ve seen Penn State miss assignments and Tucker outcoach Pry, but here’s a play where Michigan State just beats the Nittany Lion secondary with pure talent.

Down by just three on fourth and 15 with over five minutes remaining, if the blue and white gets a stop here, it has a legitimate shot to drive downfield and win the ball game.

Unfortunately for Penn State, wide receiver Jayden Reed simply outduels cornerback Johnny Dixon in the air to all but ice the victory for the Spartans.

Pry makes the right call to go Cover 2, having to defend not just the end zone but also the first down marker.

There’s a reason Reed was named a first-team midseason All-American across the board, and he shows just why on this touchdown — his 11th all-purpose score of the season.

