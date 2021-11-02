On Saturday night, Penn State came in with a different type of preparation for Ohio State than it did a week prior against Illinois.

While the Nittany Lions didn’t come out on top against the No. 5 team in the nation, the creativity and aggressive play calling were there on both sides of the football.

Specifically on offense, Penn State was efficient in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on all three trips inside the Buckeye 20-yard line.

It was surely an emphasis leading up to the game after Penn State’s issues in the nine-overtime loss to Illinois, as the offense struggled to score on the two-point conversion plays.

On all three touchdowns against Ohio State, though, there was a fair amount of creativity involved, which means offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich deserves a solid amount of credit.

Here’s what the first-year offensive coordinator was able to do on each score.

Use of pre-snap motion

On the first scoring possession of the game for Penn State, Yurcich had an excellent series of calls that resulted in a 13-play, 89-yard touchdown drive.

With the explosive offense that Ohio State had on the sideline, the Nittany Lions wanted to find the end zone any time they had the chance.

That’s why Yurcich didn’t wait long to get the creativity going near the goal line, as Penn State scored on first and goal on a strong play call.

Yurcich used pre-snap motion to get the defenders moving across the middle toward the sidelines, creating traffic on the near side.

Meanwhile, Jahan Dotson swept across the backfield to take away the eyes of linebacker Cody Simon, causing just a slight hesitation that made him a step behind the play.

Simon is then late to cover Nittany Lion tight end Brenton Strange, who slips into the flat and is there for the easy touchdown.

Between Strange, Dotson and running back Keyvone Lee, the excess motion prior to the play causes the defense to have to use extra communication, and it can cause some confusion just as it did here.

It was a perfect play call to get Penn State on the board first.

Mixing up the Tyler Warren package

All year long, Penn State has utilized redshirt freshman Tyler Warren in a similar way to Will Levis last season.

With the Nittany Lions down 17-10 in the third quarter, it was critical to find the end zone after working so hard to undo the scoop-and-score from Jerron Cage right before halftime.

Yurcich once again had the right call at the right time, as he put Dotson and Warren in the backfield with Sean Clifford split out wide on second and goal from the two-yard line.

While Dotson was used as the decoy last time, here it’s Warren who’s the decoy despite Dotson being the one behind the center.

Ohio State had likely seen the film of Warren getting those goal-line opportunities and honed in on the tight end, expecting something up the middle.

But instead, he gets out in front of Dotson, who swings it to the outside and uses the 6-foot-6, 252-pound blocker and extends the ball over the pylon for the score.

Getting the ball into the hands of a playmaker like Dotson is always critical to the game plan, and after a quiet first half, this was a great way to get him going.

3-man backfield

Penn State, down 27-17, was in desperate need of a score on a third and goal from the one-yard line in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Looking to respond to a quick strike from Ohio State, Clifford and Yurcich orchestrated a strong drive once again.

This time, the Nittany Lions went 75 yards in 11 plays but needed an exclamation point on a critical possession.

For the first time this season, Penn State showed a three-man backfield that had Strange, Noah Cain and Lee behind Clifford under center.

It was a simple run to Lee behind Strange and Cain to the left side, but it was an incredibly efficient call that allowed the Nittany Lions to avoid a critical decision on fourth down.

With the way Penn State has struggled to run behind the offensive line this season, this was a creative way to get extra blockers in front of Lee and force the Ohio State defense to stay honest to the pass or the outside run — both of which the Nittany Lions executed earlier in the game.

