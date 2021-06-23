Heading into the 2020 season, there was hope that Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford could take the next step in his progression as the Nittany Lions’ full-time starter.

There were even thoughts that an improved Clifford would make Penn State a contender in the Big Ten given the pieces that surrounded him on the offensive side of the ball.

But it didn’t take long to see that was not going to be the case.

He and the rest of the Nittany Lions had a disappointing 4-5 record, finishing under the .500 mark for the first time since 2004.

While no team’s success or lack thereof can be credited to just one person, Clifford simply had to be better.

His struggles resulted in the coaching staff shifting to a two-quarterback system featuring WIll Levis, who provided a change of pace with his power-run ability.

But in the midst of Penn State’s 0-5 start, Clfford was benched against Nebraska in favor of Levis which certainly didn’t build anyone’s confidence in the Cincinnati native.

However, Clifford handled the situation like any good teammate would and committed to making himself better through extra leadership and preparation. He finished on a streak of four solid performances, likely giving James Franklin the confidence that his fourth-year gunslinger could be the starter once again in 2021.

He has been maligned and often rightfully so for a number of reasons, but what he put on tape in those four games could be an argument for Clifford to bounce back this season.

But if these improvements don’t occur, the same mediocre quarterback play will likely result in Penn State once again coming up short in a conference loaded with talent at the quarterback position since Clifford took over as the starter in 2019.

Mike Yurcich effect

While Clifford’s struggles were unexpected in 2020, he was with his third offensive coordinator in four seasons.

Clifford did not adjust to Kirk Ciarrocca’s system well.

So much so that after just one season on Franklin’s staff, Ciarrocca was replaced in favor of former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Yurcich is the type of offensive mind many think can untap the potential of Clifford — especially given the quarterbacks he has had success with over the past decade like Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields and Sam Ehlinger.

Last year, Clifford seemed mechanically off at times, hesitating in the pocket and missing reads and throws on many occasions.

Poise in the pocket will have to be a point of emphasis, as Clifford resorted to running the football and trying to hit his first read too many times during the 2020 campaign.

Here on a third-and-four, Clifford’s eyes don’t come off of No. 1 receiver Jahan Dotson.

But while he has his eyes locked on the Big Ten’s leading receiver, both Brenton Strange and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are wide open in the flat with enough space to easily pick up a first down.

Whether the offense was designed in that way for Clifford or not, his uncomfortability in the pocket was noticeable throughout the season.

But with Yurcich at the helm, it should be expected that the third-year starter improves on going through his progressions.

Here is a similar play on a red zone opportunity for Texas last year.

Ehlinger’s first read is the wheel route along the near sideline, but he was able to recognize the zone and calmly goes through his progressions, knowing he needs just some positive yardage on first down.

He recognizes he is protected and delivers a confident ball to the slot receiver across the middle — he ends up picking up the first down on just one play.

If Yurcich can create this type of offense that gives Clifford options both down the field and in the flat then things should come easier for him, especially given how Clifford has proven arm talent once making the correct read.

Running the football

Penn State’s offense last season was not the best showcase of college football quarterback play.

In fact, two of the Nittany Lions’ three leading rushers came at the quarterback position.

For Clifford and Levis who have fairly decent athleticism, this gave off a real sense that there was lack of confidence between the QB and the now-replaced offensive coaching staff.

With Levis gone, this group should try to get Clifford back to the confident passer he was in 2019, where he led Penn State to a Cotton Bowl victory.

The predictability became blatant and was extremely questionable on third downs of two yards or more.

Clifford ran the ball nine times in the win against Michigan last season but missed a critical red zone opportunity here with a designed run up the middle.

There is certainly a need for more creativity — something much better under Ricky Rahne in 2019.

Here against the Wolverines, Michigan stacks the box and sells out for the run, similar to what many teams did to Penn State in 2020 due to its dedication to the quarterback run.

But this time, Clifford is able to recognize KJ Hamler in a one-on-one matchup down the field, and floats a beautiful ball that results in six for the Nittany Lions.

Being able to come with various looks on short yardage situations will keep even the top defenses honest and will open up the playbook for Clifford tremendously in 2021.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE