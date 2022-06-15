Penn State’s offensive line has been shaky the past couple of years, and James Franklin made a point to improve it in the transfer portal for 2022.

The Nittany Lions secured a commitment from Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad in February. Though he was at Cornell for four years, he saw the field for two seasons due to a redshirt year and a canceled season.

However, he made his way up the ranks quickly, making the 2021 first-team All-Ivy League as a senior.

In his time with the Big Red, Nourzad shifted around the line and played both tackle positions as well as a bit of center. He’ll slot in at one of the two guard spots in Happy Valley this fall, though.

Penn State’s addition of Nourzad will bring a veteran presence to an offensive line that allowed 34 sacks in 2021.

Here are some of the areas where Nourzad shines at the offensive line position.

Drives feet in the run

One of Nourzad’s biggest strengths is that he drives his feet through the defender in the ground game, removing them from the play.

Offensive linemen with a bigger stature tend to get stuck in the mud in run blocking, not moving their feet, allowing defenders to push them back.

Nourzad breaks out of his stance and drives his feet forward, pushing defenders out of the way.

On this play, Nourzad is lined up at right tackle, and at the snap of the ball, he drives up and pushes the defender back by keeping his feet moving.

Part of Penn State’s lack of offensive production was its inability to establish a run game. In 2022, the Nittany Lions have a ton of running back depth that should excel paired with an improved offensive line.

Nourzad has the ability to keep his feet moving, which will be a crucial piece of Penn State’s rushing attack in 2022.

Strong in pass protection

Penn State’s offensive line didn’t do the best job of picking up defenders in pass protection, allowing the most sacks in the Big Ten.

In Nourzad’s years at Cornell, he’s shown he can pick up blitzers and finish his blocks effectively.

On this play, the safety comes screaming off the edge to try and blast the quarterback, but as the right tackle, Nourzad protects the inside gap first before squaring him up.

Nourzad then levels the safety, even with the defender coming downhill fast.

He also has solid vision when the defensive line sends stunts and mixes it up in pass rush.

In this clip, the defensive lineman crosses Nourzad’s face after the ball is snapped on a twist, trying to confuse Nourzad and the rest of the offensive line.

However, Nourzad reads the twist well and keeps his quarterback out of harm’s way.

Penn State’s offensive line was often to blame for quarterback Sean Clifford frequently being on the ground in 2021. Nourzad should be a help in picking up rushers to make a clean pocket, something Clifford would enjoy in 2022.

Handwork

A veteran offensive lineman usually stands out because of his hand technique, and Nourzad beats to the same drum.

His experience has helped him improve his hand work over the years to keep defenders off of the ball carrier.

He keeps rushers at bay even when they bat his hands away or try to spin out of a block.

Nourzad stays square with the defenders by moving his feet while at the same time keeping his hands pressed on their shoulder pads.

In this clip, the pass rusher tries to spin out of Nourzad’s block, but by using his hands, he keeps the defender locked up and away from the quarterback.

Nourzad’s ability to use his hands will come in handy blocking some of the Big Ten’s best, but it’ll also help show the younger players what to do.

Getting beat off the inside

Even with four years at Cornell, there are still some things Nourzad has to work on heading into the 2022 season.

He can struggle with getting beat inside on some plays, which can be an issue when he goes up against faster Big Ten defenders.

Nourzad can be slow to the inside gap on some plays, allowing a defender to cross his face. His strength and ability to run his feet has bailed him out in the past, though.

On this play, he gets beat on the inside, which fills up the hole for the running back. Luckily, Nourzad hits the panic button and buries his defender, allowing the running back to find a lane elsewhere.

If Nourzad cleans up his inside blocking, he’ll be an important piece of Penn State’s 2022 offensive line.

