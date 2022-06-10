Penn State once again scored big in the transfer portal this offseason, adding a number of pieces set to make an immediate impact in 2022.

Joining wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, former Maryland edge rusher Chop Robinson could start for the Nittany Lions as soon as Week 1.

With pass-rushing staples Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa having made the move to the NFL, Penn State desperately needed help on the edge ahead of its next campaign.

A former 4-star recruit, Robinson helps fill the void perfectly.

Appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman with one start for the Terrapins in 2021, Robinson tallied 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Due to his limited action, there’s not a ton of Robinson’s freshman tape, so from his high school film, here are the attributes that could make him a staple of Penn State’s pass-rushing corps for years to come.

Aggressive edge presence

Robinson hasn't been defined by a single position — he’s simply a dynamic edge rusher. Although James Franklin said Wednesday that Robinson will play defensive end full time with the Nittany Lions, the staff saw potential for him to be a hybrid defender like Jesse Luketa was in 2021.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Robinson is a heavy body that can push past even the toughest of offensive linemen.

He should only improve on his pass-rushing ability with a year of Big Ten experience already under his belt.

In this clip, Robinson faces off against a larger opponent on the line and beats him with ease, sacking the quarterback in just seconds.

Versatility on the edge

As stated previously, Robinson has also played his fair share of outside linebacker.

While he’s no Micah Parsons (no one is), Robinson shares a similar build with the former Penn State All-American and could end up playing a similar role to the one Parsons played in 2019 as a hybrid edge rusher.

Robinson’s physical attributes, such as his size and length, have allowed him to switch between positions and helped him in coverage against weaker competition at the high school level.

Physical gifts are something that can’t be taught, so developing quicker instincts and improving his football IQ are really the next steps for Robinson to fully reach his potential as a hybrid defender.

In this clip, Robinson is stationed at outside linebacker in a designed running back screen.

As soon as the running back starts to move to his left, Robinson should know exactly where the ball is going. Instead, he hesitates and is just a step behind.

With the two defensive backs screened up, Robinson takes matters into his own hands and explodes toward the ball carrier, tackling him before he can reach the first down marker.

This is an extremely impressive play despite the yards given up.

The offensive play call was designed to give the running back space from Robinson, so the fact that he still made the tackle is eye opening.

Counter moves

In both of Robinson’s sacks in 2021, he’s left mostly untouched as he glides into the backfield with ease.

This doesn’t mean he’s incapable of creating space himself.

Left originally untouched by the tight end at the start of this clip, Robinson is faced with another blocker as he attempts to get to the quarterback: the running back.

Instead of using just his strength to push off the smaller opponent, Robinson pulls out a spin move en route to a sack.

This was a great job by Robinson to plant his right foot toward the running back and curl away from him.

Speed and athleticism

His physical abilities have already been stated, but Robinson really is an incredible athlete, which allows him to switch between linebacker and defensive end so effectively.

Like a gunner on the special teams, Robinson explodes from the line, smothering a punt, which is then recovered by the defense.

Robinson likely won’t see too much special teams play for the Nittany Lions, but his speed and athleticism should show up in numerous other areas on the defense.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE