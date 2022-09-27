Penn State’s performance against Central Michigan had its highs and its lows, and the same could be said about its special teams performance.

The highlights on the special teams end included textbook punting from sixth-year senior Barney Amor and a muffed punt from the Chippewas.

However, there were a lot of lows in the place-kicking departments, including a couple of missed field goals and blocked kicks.

In total, Penn State missed three kicks, resulting in seven points left on the board.

Blocked PAT

In college football, the most routine play should be the extra point after the touchdown, but it wasn’t for Penn State against Central Michigan.

Kicking the extra points for Penn State this season is redshirt senior Jake Pinegar, who in the past, has been known for struggling with kicking extra points.

Against the Chippewas, he missed an extra point, but it wasn’t his fault, as it was blocked by Central Michigan.

On this play, Penn State is set up to kick the extra point after tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

The ball is snapped, and over the line comes Central Michigan, who blocks the extra point, keeping it at 27-14.

There were two issues with the blocking on this play. The first comes from sixth-year senior snapper Chris Stoll, who stands up and doesn’t touch the Central Michigan defender to slow him down, but that was just a little bit of the blame.

To the right of him is redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, who it appears didn’t know the ball was snapped and stayed down in his stance. With neither him nor Stoll blocking anybody, it was a free block for Central Michigan.

In this game, the blocked extra point didn’t matter too much because the Nittany Lions were up by so much, but in the coming weeks, Penn State can’t afford to miss extra points.

Missed field goal

In four games, Penn State has tried six field goals and has only made half of them. Two of the misses came against Central Michigan.

The Nittany Lions tested two field goal kickers against the Chippewas, and both of them failed to put one through the uprights.

On this play, the blue and white lined up for a field goal to extend the lead just before the half.

James Franklin sent out redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak to attempt the 56-yard field goal.

The ball was snapped cleanly, and Sahaydak kicked it away, but the kick didn’t have the distance and was wide left.

A 56-yard field goal shouldn’t be automatic. The problem here, though, is not just that the kick was short but that it may have still been short from 50 yards.

Sahaydak was tabbed for field goals longer than 52 yards, while Pinegar kicks anything shorter. Having such an ugly miss puts a damper on that plan for the Nittany Lions.

For a program as big as Penn State, it needs to have a kicker that can kick at least up to 50-yard field goals.

On this play, the Nittany Lions were lined up for a very makeable field goal from 38 yards out.

This time, Franklin decides to let Pinegar take the kick instead of Sahaydak. The snap is clean, and the kick is off, but it misses to the right.

The ball was placed on the right hash, which is harder for a right-legged kicker because you’re kicking across your body, but for an experienced kicker like Pinegar, it shouldn’t be an excuse.

Pinegar didn’t adjust to the right hash and kicked it straight. If the ball was placed in the middle of the field, it would’ve been good.

For a fifth-year kicker, Pinegar should know how to kick from both hashes.

Again, Penn State’s two missed field goals didn’t have a major impact on the outcome of the game, but down the road, the Nittany Lions may need to make a field goal to tie or win the game against tougher opponents.

A 50% field goal accuracy isn’t what Penn State wants, especially as a major program in college football.

If the field goal situation doesn’t get sorted out, then Franklin may have to consider going for it on fourth down more often, which again shouldn’t have to happen at Penn State.

