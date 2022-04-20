Brandon Smith is one of a few former Penn State pass rushers likely to hear their names called in this month’s NFL Draft.

A former 5-star recruit, Smith burst onto the scene as a freshman, appearing in all 13 games in 2019.

The next two seasons, Smith was a full-time starter, capable of playing all three linebacker positions.

While he primarily played outside linebacker at Penn State and will likely stay there for at least the start of his NFL career, Smith could find success on the inside if he fills some glaring holes in his game.

Here’s a deep dive into the areas that could propel Smith to first- or second-round status, as well as his struggles that could ultimately tank his draft stock.

Pass-rushing ability and versatility

There’s a reason Smith could be one of the first linebackers taken off the board, despite obvious issues in his film.

Smith is one of the most athletic defensive prospects in this year's draft. Period.

At nearly 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Smith lit up this year’s NFL combine, running a 4.52 40-yard dash. That tied for fourth among participating linebackers.

If you've watched Penn State over the past three years, this shouldn’t come as a surprise — Smith’s athleticism and explosiveness are his greatest tools.

An excellent pass rusher, Smith works best in the pocket, which could lead teams to employ him on the edge if he can fix some of his other on-field issues.

While he rarely stacked up on the defensive line with the Nittany Lions, Smith has shown at least a relative sample of what he’s capable of closer to the line of scrimmage. His speed blitzing both inside and off of the edge are valuable assets.

Bad angles lead to missed tackles

It was the story of the 2021 season for Smith.

With enough athletic ability and potential to hear his name called in the first round prior to this past season, Smith failed to clear up one major flaw in his skillset: tackling.

Almost every time Smith missed a tackle — which happened quite often over his college career — it could likely be attributed to a bad angle.

In the clip above, Smith and the other defenders read the jet sweep by Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, but Smith fails to put himself in a likely position to tackle the All-American receiver.

Notice how Smith’s back is facing the home sideline, allowing Wilson to take one step with his left foot and easily escape for a first down.

Contrary to his success as a pass rusher, Smith has a ton of work to do in stopping the run.

Oftentimes, Smith gets stuck on rushing plays and has trouble moving laterally to keep up with the running back.

In both of these clips, Smith shows he often struggles to fight through blocks in the run game. He also tends to get caught undercutting his gap responsibilities.

Lack of strength

As big as he is, it doesn’t make all that much sense why Smith struggles to separate himself from offensive linemen.

Sometimes, it’s a bad angle. Other times, Smith just looks lazy.

Whatever it is, if Smith struggled against college offensive linemen, he has a lot of work to do before his first NFL game.

Pass coverage

What Smith lacks in stopping the rush, he makes up for in pass coverage.

With his lengthy build and athleticism, Smith is consistently impressive in pass coverage.

While teams should be aware of his struggles in tackling, those are teachable problems.

Smith’s athleticism, on the other hand, is not something you can teach.

Smith should expect to hear his name called on day three at the very latest.

