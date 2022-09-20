Penn State’s run game has looked completely different from what it was a year ago when the Nittany Lions were second to last in the Big Ten.

Now, the blue and white’s run game is one of the best in the conference behind its duo of true-freshman running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Singleton has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last two games, which hadn’t happened since 2020.

Penn State’s success on the ground has to do in part with the talent of the two tailbacks, but it’s also due to the offensive line and blocking all around.

Against Auburn, the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack really shined behind the backs with the offensive line leading the way.

Push upfront

Penn State’s rushing attack starts with the guys up front, and in the Nittany Lions’ third game, they showed up.

On this play, Penn State is lined up for second-and-goal at the 6-yard line, and Allen is lined up to quarterback Sean Clifford’s left.

The ball is snapped, and the offensive linemen fire off the line, pushing the defensive linemen back almost to the goal line.

Penn State’s double team up the middle between Juice Scruggs and Landon Tengwall did enough and climbed to the second level, while Olu Fashanu and Brenton Strange did phenomenal work sealing the back side.

Behind the offensive line, Allen had a 5-yard headstart, so he didn’t have to do too much work getting into the end zone.

The offensive line didn’t get a push like that in the past, causing Penn State to have problems running the ball. Against Auburn, the line was moving up front.

On this play, the offensive line gets another great jump off the line to create a large running lane for Singleton.

Tengwall pulls and walls the defensive end to allow for the gap, while Singleton does the rest with his elite speed.

The two talented running backs do help the Nittany Lions’ run game, but it starts with the blocking from the offensive line, which has looked solid so far.

Setting the edge

Other than the offensive linemen, Penn State’s tight ends and receivers have been stout blocking for the running backs.

Most of Singleton’s big runs have been when he bounces the ball outside and breaks free down the numbers, so blocking on the perimeter is important.

On this play, Penn State runs the ball to Strange’s side. He absolutely pancakes the safety on the end trying to tackle Singleton.

Singleton gets to the outside and breaks it for a big run.

In Saturday’s matchup, it wasn’t just Singleton whom the tight ends and receivers did a quality job setting the edge for.

Junior running back Devyn Ford also found his way to the outside for a big gain.

On this play, again, Strange blocks the edge to allow for Ford to take it outside, but redshirt-freshman receiver Harrison Wallace III laid down a block outside to allow for even more room to run.

The offensive line is doing its job up front, and the tight ends and receivers are blocking, too. With those two together, Penn State has been excelling on the ground.

Vision/cutbacks

The blocking has been there most of the time, but when it hasn’t been, Penn State’s two freshman running backs have been able to find yards.

For two freshmen, they use their eyes to find small gaps very quickly, and then they don’t hesitate.

On this play, the offensive line creates a hole that quickly collapses, and Allen finds the backdoor cut and is able to hit it for a big gain.

When the hole isn’t there, Allen and Singleton can create positive yards out of nothing like running backs Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders did in the past.

On this play, there’s no hole for Allen to run through, so he cuts back to his left and finds the end zone on a play that should’ve gone nowhere.

The two talented running backs, an offensive line and receivers that block have made Penn State’s run game successful the past two games.

