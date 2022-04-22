One of Penn State’s best edge rushers, Arnold Ebiketie decided to put his name in the NFL Draft.

After spending three seasons at Temple, Ebiketie packed his bags and made the short trip to State College.

Ebiketie’s one season at Happy Valley showed every aspect that could make him a high pick in this year’s draft.

He’s helped Penn State in the pass rush, run defense and even on special teams.

Here’s a deep dive into some of Ebiketie’s strengths that’ll boost his draft stock along with something he needs to work on that may make him float to the later rounds.

Pass rushing

Ebiketie’s biggest strength is his ability to get to the quarterback, which showed in his team-high 9.5 sacks.

Most of Ebiketie’s sacks came from his vision and speed, as most times he could get into the backfield untouched.

Ebiketie finds holes in the line pretty easily, and when he sees a lane, he gets downhill fast.

When Ebiketie gets in the backfield, he almost always picks up a sack because of his speed and length.

Where Ebiketie stands out is his hand speed and strength to move lineman to pick up the sack.

Ebiketie ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day, which puts him in the top-10 40-yard dash times out of the edge rushers at the combine.

The redshirt senior couples his speed with his hands to push off the lineman and get to the quarterback.

Ebiketie lined up most of the season on the right side of the line of scrimmage, so he was mostly on a quarterback’s blindside.

With the quarterback dropping back in the pocket and looking downfield, Ebiketie came soaring in, delivering a big blow to the passer’s backside.

Ebiketie was excellent at forcing quarterbacks to cough up the football too with his strength to deliver big hits.

Run defense

In his one year at Penn State, Ebiketie made a big difference in the run defense for the Nittany Lions.

Ebiketie pumped out 21 reps on the bench press at the NFL combine, tied for the 6th-most out of the defensive ends.

His strength really shows in getting off blocks and driving offensive lineman on run plays.

Like his pass rush, Ebiketie did a great job at seeing the running lanes open up and filling them, especially in short-yardage situations.

NFL teams are going to appreciate having Ebiketie on the line in stopping the run because some ends can only get to the quarterback, while Ebiketie can do both.

Inside technique

There are not many areas where Ebiketie could use some improvement, but beating defenders inside is an area he can work on.

Ebiketie does his best when he runs around the tackles on the outside to get to the quarterback, but he does struggle when he is forced inside.

His handwork on the inside is something he needs to improve on if he wants to be an instant difference-maker in the NFL.

While Ebiketie’s bench numbers are solid, he’s on the lighter side for an NFL defensive end at 247 pounds. His speed rushing is elite, but he lacks ability to bullrush, which contributes to his struggles on inside moves.

Special teams play

Ebiketie made most of his plays taking down the quarterback, but he also made some noise on special teams.

He had a 38-inch vertical jump, which was tied second-highest at the combine out of all edge rushers.

Ebiketie made use of his hops to get his paw on a couple of field goals this season, showing he can truly do it all.

