Penn State hopes to make another run in the Big Ten, but there have been many unknowns this offseason.

However, over the past couple of years, there has been one constant: Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford.

Clifford is entering his final season of eligibility as a sixth-year senior, and 2022 will be his fourth season as the starting quarterback in Happy Valley.

In his three seasons, the Cincinnati native has had his ups and downs, and when Penn State fails to perform, there are two places Penn State fans look to blame — James Franklin and Clifford.

Clifford’s passer rating has only gone down after each season, and that could be because he has had three straight years with a new offensive coordinator.

This season, there’s no excuse for a new offensive coordinator with Mike Yurcich now in his second year coaching the offense.

In the midst of summer, Clifford can take the time to improve in some areas so he can give Penn State its best chance to win before the first kickoff on Sept. 1 against Purdue.

Forcing the football

Most of Clifford’s interceptions come when he forces the football, going for the deep ball rather than taking the easy yards.

Going into his fourth year, Clifford needs to realize sometimes it’s better to get a couple of easy yards, especially on the early downs, instead of going for the home run.

One of Clifford’s worst games in 2021 was in the 24-10 Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas.

The Razorback game is Clifford’s most recent game, so it gives the best representation of where he left off last and the mistakes he makes.

In this play, Penn State is facing a first-and-goal from the 10-yard line, and Arkansas is blitzing.

Clifford shakes off the untouched rusher and heaves it toward the endzone to the tight end with a linebacker and safety in the area.

On first-and-goal, Clifford has to learn that in that situation, he should’ve thrown the ball out of bounds instead of forcing it into double coverage, resulting in an interception.

Penn State had plenty of downs to work with, but Clifford threw them away instead of throwing the ball away. Now the drive is halted because he gave the ball back to Arkansas.

Another scenario when Clifford went for the big play was in the loss to Iowa when he threw two interceptions.

There were a couple of situations in 2021 where Clifford chucked the ball up, hoping receiver Jahan Dotson would come down with the football.

Well on some of those chances, now-Washington Commander Dotson came down with the ball. But there were still instances where he didn’t.

On this play, Clifford sits back in the pocket and just fires it downfield for Dotson, hoping he comes down with the ball.

Instead, he overthrew Dotson, and it allowed for the safety to be in position to intercept the pass.

Again, the play was second-and-6, and Clifford tried to go for it all instead of throwing it away or going for the short pass.

In the offseason, Clifford needs to fix his decision making when it comes to the early downs instead of forcing it down the field.

Throwing on the run

Yurcich’s offense has a lot of plays where the quarterback rolls out of the pocket and dumps it off their receivers.

In Year 1, Yurcich had Clifford roll out on a bunch of plays, but some didn’t work as intended.

In Penn State’s game against Arkansas, Clifford’s flaws showed with a younger offense because of the bowl-game opt outs, and one of those flaws was his ability to throw on the run.

On this play, Clifford rolls out to his right and has tight end Brenton Strange down the seam, but he doesn’t fully get a clean throw off. It ends up behind Strange, and the Arkansas linebacker comes up with the interception.

His decision making when he’s on the run is lacking too, because on this same play, Clifford could’ve dumped the ball off to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the quick pickup, but he elected to go for the harder pass downfield.

In the offseason, Clifford can work on throwing on the run to improve his accuracy along with making better decisions on the move.

Reading zone coverage

With six years in college, Clifford should be able to go up to line and check out of an offense depending on what look the defense is showing.

Coverages are something he should be able to read at the snap of the ball, and in 2021, he still struggled depicting what coverage he was presented.

Penn State dominated against Indiana, but that didn’t mean Clifford played a perfect game.

On this play, the Hoosiers were playing zone coverage with two deep safeties.

Yurcich tried to take advantage of this by sending receiver Parker Washington on a dig route and then Dotson on a post on the opposite side.

However, the Indiana safety steps up like he’s taking the run fake and then drops back into coverage.

Clifford tries to get the ball to Washington without noticing the safety, who jumps in front and intercepts the ball.

As a fourth-year starting quarterback, Clifford shouldn’t make these sorts of mistakes, and it’s something he needs to fix in the summer before the opener against Purdue.

