On Wednesday, both Penn State quarterback commits from the class of 2022 tweeted their decisions to shut down their recruitment and officially pledge themselves to the blue and white.

Drew Allar, a 4-star from Medina, Ohio, stands at nearly 6-foot-5, 228 pounds — an ideal build for a quarterback in today’s game. The only catch is he just turned 17 in March.

On the other hand, Penn State’s second 2022 quarterback commit, Beau Pribula — an in-state recruit from York, Pennsylvania — stands three inches shorter than Allar, but he is a stocky 218-pound field general nonetheless.

The two quarterbacks have a plethora of differences in their games, but the one thing that keeps them connected is both being a part of next year’s Penn State recruiting class — set to be one of the best in James Franklin’s tenure as head coach of the Nittany Lions.

It’s hard not to question how Franklin and newly acquired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will be able to utilize both quarterbacks and what an offense surrounded around each would like — especially when their play styles are polar opposites.

While an answer may not be found until Allar and Pribula have the opportunity to compete against each other during fall 2022, a film breakdown comparing and contrasting the two quarterbacks is a good place to start.

Here's a detailed side-by-side breakdown of Allar and Pribula’s films from their 2020 junior seasons.

Speed and run plays

Before even looking into film, one thing should be clear about the two quarterbacks: Allar is nearly all arm, while Pribula is mainly leg.

This isn’t to say that Allar does not use his feet — he does, and he uses them well — but his work on the ground does not stand out nearly as much as his work through the air.

Meanwhile, Pribula is pretty much the opposite.

Let’s look at how the two utilize the run differently.

One difference that stands out actually occurs before escaping the line of scrimmage.

In many of his high school highlights, Pribula is often set up under center. Meanwhile, Allar’s offense works more often out of the shotgun.

This of course makes sense, due to the fact that Allar likely will not have many QB draws set up for him as a pass-first quarterback. Most of Allar’s run plays will come from run-pass options set up to foul zone defenses who are aware of Allar’s ability to throw the ball down field.

Another thing that sets Allar apart from Pribula with the football in their hands is Allar’s ability to draw contact and put himself in riskier situations thanks to his unique build.

Pribula’s speed is the main factor that sets him apart as a runner.

In Pribula’s case, don’t be surprised if Yurcich puts him in to run QB draws, or other plays drawn up for Pribula to escape the pocket.

While the return of the QB draw may sound unappealing, a balance of Allar’s arm strength and Pribula’s speed should create a nice change of pace so the offense isn’t running too much of any one thing in particular.

Deep passing plays

While we looked at their film running the football — one of the two main differences between Allar and Pribula — the second has to do with arm strength and ability to move the ball downfield.

To put it simply, Allar is miles ahead of Pribula as a passer, both in the short game and on deep drives.

We’ll look at short passing plays in just a minute, but for now, let’s focus on long balls.

What sets Allar’s game apart from almost every other quarterback in the 2022 class is his ridiculous arm strength.

In this clip, Allar tosses a nearly 60-yard dime to his receiver with ease. His balance in the shotgun is Josh Allen-esque, but Allar only just finished his junior year of high school.

While Pribula can throw the ball upward of 50 yards downfield, there is an evident contrast between the upper body sharpness in comparison to Allar.

Allar has at least one of these 50-60 yard passing plays nearly every game he plays. Pribula on the other hand does not.

Vision and off balance situations

While his arm strength really doesn’t really compare to Allar’s, one thing both quarterbacks possess is outstanding vision and ability to find open receivers even when the pass rush pushes them to awkward positions.

In the first clip, Pribula throws a dime to an open receiver in the endzone despite being pushed down by a heavy pass rush.

While this play may not work at the college level and beyond due to more talented secondaries, Pribula still shows off his vision nicely by acknowledging the open receiver in the end zone and following through on his pass despite being off balance.

Like with his upper body mechanics on his deep-pass plays, Allar somehow finds a way to stay balanced even when he shouldn’t be.

This clip is reminiscent of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, as he showcases an off-balance sidearm to an open receiver for a short gain.

Instead of running from the pass rusher per se, Allar has an uncanny ability to keep his feet under him in order to place the ball exactly where he wants it.

Footwork

Another thing that stands out about both quarterbacks is their footwork.

This skill isn’t necessarily limited to a pass-first or run-first quarterback, as it really comes in handy in all play styles.

These two clips show how both quarterbacks are able to use their unique footwork to move the ball forward in their own ways.

Pribula does a good job of drawing the defense to the left and then fakes a pass which causes the pass rushers close to him to hesitate. He’s able to stay balanced while keeping his eyes down field, opening the option for him to run or pass.

As for Allar, he is able to feel the pocket around him and step up to find a comfortable position for him to find an open receiver.

Overview

After looking at the initial film, there are a multitude of things to like in both recruits.

Franklin has used a tandem of quarterbacks multiple times over his tenure in Happy Valley, from Trace McSorley and Tommy Stevens to Sean Clifford and Will Levis.

It’s likely that Penn State fans will see Allar and Pribula in a similar position to those pairs once they find themselves in State College.

Due to Allar’s unique abilities as a passing threat and Pribula’s speed and agility on the ground, the two could make for quite the combo under center for the Nittany Lions.

