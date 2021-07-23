“Who’s better — [the] Big Ten or [the SEC]?” student Alessia Intravaia asked. And she isn’t the only one wondering this ahead of Penn State’s upcoming football season.

The Big Ten giant will face off against several familiar conference opponents like Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana, to name a few — but it will also take on a new set of opponents — like Auburn, an SEC school that will be Penn State’s opponent at its annual White Out on Sept. 18.

The Penn State-Auburn matchup has been a hot topic in the Penn State community, with many fans perplexed at the university’s choice of Auburn for the White Out. The game will be the third in White Out history to feature a nonconference opponent.

For sports fan and Penn State student Aidan Donnelly, the matchup will be a unique measure of the Nittany Lions’ abilities in the upcoming season.

“There’s not too much interconference play,” Donnelly (junior-microbiology) said. “Getting to see if Penn State can compete with a middle-of-the-road SEC school will definitely give an idea of how Penn State will fare in the future.”

Penn State 1995 graduate Jonathan Bickel voiced a similar opinion and said he believes Auburn will test the abilities of Penn State, calling Alabama’s historic rival a “powerhouse team” both players and fans should “have a ton of respect for.”

Bickel, who earned his degree in secondary education with a focus in English and communications, said he believes the skill level of Auburn might even surpass that of Penn State’s usual Big Ten rivals.

But avid college football fans like Dan Duren, of Coshocton, Ohio, harbor doubts about Auburn’s abilities.

Duren, 55, who has attended nearly every White Out since 2006, said he believes Penn State’s fans and the spirit they bring to games give the university a home-field advantage that will be “intimidating for Auburn,” he said.

“This is a hostile place to come,” Duren said. “Talk about a home-team advantage with around 108,000 people yelling at you.”

Duren has attended home games at every Big Ten stadium except Nebraska, many bowl games and various other college football matchups — and he still said Penn State has the best home crowd, yet the most intimidating atmosphere.

“I’ve really never been to a place that’s more intimidating than here,” Duren said.

Yet for Intravaia (freshman-biobehavioral health) and fellow student Grazia Macharola, that intimidation isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Intravaia noted the pride she feels being part of the Penn State community and said that feeling is something the university is renowned for.

“Penn State just radiates that type of pride,” Intravaia said. “Everywhere you go — even when you’re an alumni — everyone’s sporting the gear.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

She said the White Out, which will be one of her first in-person games, will “be a good time,” and she already feels that by attending, she’ll be “a part of something bigger.”

Taking a different perspective, Macharola said she believes the experience will be “nerve-wracking,” but the energy will be “intense.” The turnout for the game is “going to be huge,” Macharola said.

Historically, Penn State has chosen its opponent for the White Out based on who the biggest perceived threat for the season is. The theory is the larger, more energetic crowd drawn by the White Out will enhance the morale and performance of Penn State’s players, resulting in a higher likelihood of victory against a tough opponent.

And usually, this tough opponent is Michigan or Ohio State.

But Donnelly said he believes Penn State’s decision to host the White Out during the game against Auburn as opposed to Michigan or Ohio State will be beneficial for the team this season.

“Penn State has proven that beating Michigan is pretty easy,” Donnelly said. “It’s probably a good idea to move [the White Out] to another tough game to see if that could help give [Penn State] the edge.”

Macharola said this “edge” will be seen in the form of increased player dedication, as caused by the presence of fans in the stadium — a sentiment Lizzie Giacobe echoed.

“We’re going to do better because of the atmosphere,” Giacobe (junior-microbiology) said. “Last year was hard for them, having the stadium so empty. They had the visual cutouts, but not having the noise would be so difficult, so I’m hoping that this year it’ll give us an advantage.”

Intravaia resolved to do her part to make the atmosphere at the White Out the best it can be to make up for the lost experience last season.

“That hurt them a lot last year, not having the full stadium and a lot of fans supporting them,” Intravaia said. “This year, we’re going to come out for them and do our thing.”

However, the fans won’t be the only support Penn State’s team has this season, according to Bickel and Intravaia.

A new offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich and a revamped offensive line, Bickel said, will go a long way toward recovering “a lot of Penn State pride.” He said he believes “Penn State is going to be better than ever.”

For Intravaia, James Franklin’s selection of “a lot of top recruits” will help the team immensely, she said. And her faith in the coach runs deep.

“Our guys are so competitive year-in and year-out,” Intravaia said. “Coach Franklin really does a good job shaping them for the games. I’m confident in our guys coming through.”

This is a faith shared by Duren, who said a victory over Auburn will showcase the abilities of Franklin and increase his reputation as a Big Ten coach.

A major concern shared by Bickel and Giacobe, however, is the coronavirus pandemic and how it will play out in large, crowded stadium settings like that of the White Out.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Bickel said he believes not only is his personal safety on the line but also his potential enjoyment of the game.

“I’m hoping that people are responsible and are able to make smart decisions,” Bickel said. “Even with the Delta variant, I hope that we’re able to come together as a Penn State community and show Penn State pride.”

For Giacobe, it isn’t her own safety but the safety of others for which she expressed concern.

“I’m hoping everything will be safe,” Giacobe said. “I know it's going to be hard. Hopefully, cases won’t get too high.”

Despite the concerns, Duren and Bickel said they believe there are positives to the pandemic when it comes to the White Out and Penn State’s potential success.

“People are dying to get out and get back to normal,” Duren said. “It’ll be electric here for that game.”

Bickel said the in-person aspect of the game will be a major relief after the decreased morale during the pandemic.

“Being back in person is going to be big,” Bickel said. “I think it’s going to bring a lot of excitement back to Penn State. It’ll be nice getting back to some kind of normalcy.”

Student Peyton Moore voiced the same hopes.

“It’s been too long,” Moore (senior-microbiology) said. “Being at that stadium is going to be pretty monumental for the team and also for everybody in the audience. I think it’s going to be a very exciting atmosphere.”

Moore said she’s excited to experience an in-person game again after nearly two years without having been to one, an experience she said a lot of other fans can relate to.

And Duren said he believes Penn State’s team is banking on that fact — he said he believes Penn State will try to use the resurgence in energy and excitement from the return to in-person spectation to bolster its public image.

“It’ll be a really good matchup, and it should be a really big deal,” Duren said. “They want to show the country that they’re back, which they are.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football lands top-50 prospect in defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton Penn State grabbed a major commitment Thursday from perhaps the top class of 2022 target for…