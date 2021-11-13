Penn State football falls to No. 6 Michigan at Beaver Stadium

Penn State came into Saturday afternoon looking to take advantage of an opportunity to get its season back on track in a matchup against No. 6-ranked Michigan.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, were looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive and improve their resume with a tough road win. They did just that with a 21-17 win over the Nittany Lions.

While Penn State dominated most of the first half statistically and moved the ball well, mistakes and aggressiveness allowed Michigan to take a slim one-point lead into the break.

After a strong second-half effort in which Penn State hung around in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions were able to take the lead with less than six minutes to go.

But a crucial defensive breakdown on the ensuing drive allowed Michigan tight end Eric All to scamper for a 47-yard touchdown which gave Jim Harbaugh’s team a four point lead it would not relinquish.

Aggressiveness on special teams

With Penn State sitting at 6-3 on the season and little to lose against a Big Ten title contender, the Nittany Lions decided to be aggressive on special teams Saturday.

Joe Lorig’s unit pulled out all the stops early on as they converted on a fake punt attempt on the first drive to help set up the team’s first points of the game.

That was the good that came from the coaching staff’s gamble but then we saw the adverse effects of that creativity.

From their own two-yard line, the Nittany Lions attempted a fake field goal on the following drive which was sniffed out right away by the Michigan defensive group.

With Penn State unable to score points on a drive that went 48 yards on 14 plays and felt like a big momentum swing in the game.

The Nittany Lions then went on to score just six total points in the first half, leaving reason to question why they didn’t go for it from the two or just take the points and kick a field goal considering they would go on to lose by just four points.

Michigan pass rush

Michigan’s defensive line turned out to be as advertised in this game, as it dominated in the Wolverine’s victory.

The group led by star defensive ends Aiden Hutchinson and David Ojabo, finished the day with 7 sacks as they were in the Nittany Lion backfield throughout the entire game.

Penn State’s offensive line flaws were also magnified in the matchup as guys like Caedan Wallace and Eric Wilson were repeatedly beaten off the ball by the opposing front four.

It also didn’t help Sean Clifford’s cause as well as the redshirt senior who is still trying to come back from injury was forced to escape the pocket early and often.

While it was known that Michigan’s pass rush was a strength heading into this game, it appeared the Nittany Lion offense made little adjustments and was a big reason why Mike Yurcich’s group couldn’t put points on the board.

Dotson, Washington shine

At this point in the season, it is pretty clear that the Penn State wide receiver group is the most consistent unit on the offense.

The Nittany Lions are of course led by star wideout Jahan Dotson who broke the school record for receiving yards in a single game last week against Maryland.

Dotson finished the day with an impressive nine receptions but had his most crucial grab on a two point conversion in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 14.

Penn State No. 2, Parker Washington had an equally impressive afternoon though as he finished with 92 yards on 4 receptions and time and time again was a big play threat over the middle.

The playmaking skills of the two receivers has been evident over the last two years but was magnified in a game like this where offensive inconsistencies were solved by targeting the two.