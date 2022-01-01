Penn State football falls to No. 21 Arkansas in Outback Bowl on New Year's Day

Penn State couldn’t withstand a second-half comeback by Arkansas in the Outback Bowl in its season finale.

Falling to the Razorbacks 24-10 on New Year’s Day in Tampa, the Nittany Lions ended the 2021-22 campaign at 7-6.

The first quarter featured an interception by each team and shaped up to be an offensive stalemate, the only points coming when Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders took a three-yard carry into the end zone.

Penn State shut out the Razorbacks in the second quarter while taking a 10-7 lead of its own heading into the locker room, courtesy of a 42-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to KeAndre Lambert-Smith and a 33-yard field goal from Jake Pinegar.

Arkansas broke the game open in the third quarter, scoring 17 unanswered points in the frame and taking a 24-10 lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

Arkansas offense clicks in 2nd half

After taking a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, Arkansas’ offense was held scoreless for the rest of the half, but it wouldn’t go quietly the rest of the contest.

The Razorbacks took a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter and never looked back, finding the endzone twice and tacking on another field goal.

Playing without top receiver Treylon Burks didn’t phase KJ Jefferson as he put the offense on his back as a dual-threat quarterback as the redshirt sophomore passed for 90 yards while rushing for 110 yards and one touchdown.

The game’s most valuable player, Jefferson spearheaded the third quarter comeback, which included 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns from the Razorbacks.

Despite finishing with less than 100 passing yards, Arkansas racked up 361 rushing yards against Penn State.

Penn State defense struggles without coordinator, 6 starters

Penn State’s defense dealt with a tumultuous few weeks since it ended its regular season with a loss at Michigan State.

Losing then-defensive coordinator Brent Pry to Virginia Tech and six starters to the 2022 NFL draft, a once-consistent unit seemed unpredictable heading into the Outback Bowl.

Despite holding their own in the first half under interim defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter, the Nittany Lions were unable to withstand Arkansas’ comeback effort in the second half.

Smith Vilbert totaled three sacks in the first half as he replaced Arnold Ebiketie on the edge while defensive tackles Amin Vanover, Jordan van den Berg and Fatorma Mulbah all got their first tastes of extensive action in 2021.

In lieu of leading tacklers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, Curtis Jacobs and Jesse Luketa shouldered the load for the linebackers, turning in 10 and nine tackles, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ji’Ayir Brown came down with two first-half interceptions as he led a secondary that played without two-time All-American Jaquan Brisker.

Wide receivers carry offense without Jahan Dotson

Just like Arkansas, Penn State came into the Outback Bowl without its top receiver in Jahan Dotson.

But the Nittany Lions’ wide receiving room, particularly Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, turned in a solid performance even without the team’s No. 1 target available.

Highlighted by two standout catches in the first half, Washington finished with 98 receiving yards while Lambert-Smith turned in 74 receiving yards and one touchdown.

However, the offense was once again plagued by inconsistent play in almost all facets, from the run game to offensive line play, which led to reserves such as Landon Tengwall and Anthony Whigan receiving more playing time.

Keyvonne Lee and Noah Cain each took one carry for over 15 yards but finished with a combined for 69 rushing yards against the Razorbacks.

Sean Clifford threw two interceptions and finished the game with 195 passing yards and 47 rushing yards, despite running the ball more often than not in the second half and leaving the game in the fourth quarter.