Penn State football falls to No. 12 Michigan State in snowy regular-season finale

As snow-clouded Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Penn State and Michigan State battled for the prized Land-Grant Trophy in a rough tussle that looked more like a backyard-football match than a Week 12 matchup between two of the Big Ten East’s best.

When it was all said and done, small missed opportunities, potentially due to the weather, is what put the Spartans over Penn State 30-27.

Led by Kenneth Walker III, arguably the best running back in the country this season, Michigan State seemed destined to take on the inclement weather via the ground game.

Penn State, on the other hand, had different plans.

In what was likely the last regular season game for many of the Nittany Lions’ seniors, the blue and white utilized the air game as it’s done for much of 2021.

Jahan Dotson shows out in final regular-season game

Having joined Bobby Engram and Allen Robinson as the three Nittany Lions to bring in over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in a season, Jahan Dotson has already solidified himself as one of the top wide receivers to ever play for Penn State.

But with one regular season game remaining in hbis blue and white career, Dotson took advantage of the opportunity to do what he does best — amaze.

With snow falling at an increasing rate, Dotson took matters into his own hands, putting the Nittany Lions on the board with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Jahan(ds) Dotson at it again 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Cibac9z9lA — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 27, 2021

The next quarter, Dotson struck again, this time making history in the process.

On his second touchdown, following a magnificent one-handed first-down grab from Parker Washington, Dotson trotted into the endzone to become No. 3 in Penn State history in single-season receiving yardage.

BING BONG. Make that two for @H55ZY pic.twitter.com/VEM5VFSr1J — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 27, 2021

The touchdown, his eleventh of the season, tied Dotson for No. 2 in program history in single-season receiving touchdowns with Engram, Robinson and Chris Godwin.

Defense struggles across the board

Despite holding the No. 4 spot nationally in average points per game allowed, entering Saturday’s action, Penn State’s defense showed signs of weakness almost immediately as Michigan State got the ball.

In its first offensive possession, Michigan State drove the ball 76 yards on eight plays to set up a Kenneth Walker III touchdown rush.

Their next drive, the Spartans did it again, taking the ball from Penn State’s 3-yard line all the way to the opposite end zone in just nine plays.

The Nittany Lions’ 17 points given up in the first high broke their average points allowed per game of 15.5.

Following the first half, however, Michigan State’s offense froze, at least until late in the second half, when Michigan State scored to go ahead by three.

Through all four quarters, Walker III ran all over the blue and white’s defense, taking 30 attempts for 138 yards and a touchdown.

In the pass game, Payton Thorne and the Spartans came alive in the second half, throwing 19-30 for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylen Reed led Michigan State in receiving yards with 89 and caught the touchdown pass that put the Spartans up b y double digits in the fourth quarter.

Run game, Keyvone Lee show life in the snow

On Saturday, James Franklin needed his struggling running back group to step up more than normal due to the inclement weather.

One back who’s been very hot and cold in 2021 is Keyvone Lee.

Against Michigan State, however, Lee showed out when it mattered most, taking 15 attempts for 79 yards — an average of 5.3 yards per carry.

The Nittany Lions have struggled all season to establish explosive plays on offense — defined as 12-plus yards on the ground or 15-plus in the air.

Lee, however, flipped this narrative, racking up two in back-to-back quarters.

In the second quarter, Lee took a first-and-10 for 33 yards, before taking another for 18 in the third.

While neither rush would result in a score, Lee’s second explosive run would put Penn State in great punting position, en route to a Daequan Hardy pick-six in poor Michigan State field position.

Despite one of the better rushing performances by a Nittany Lion this season, Lee’s showing will likely be overshadowed by his fourth quarter fumble on third-and-1, which gave the ball back to Michigan State to all but put the icing on a victory with a 20-yard Jayden Reed touchdown reception.