Penn State football falls in the rankings after loss to Michigan

Penn State fell in the rankings for the first time this season after the first loss of the season to Michigan.

After losing 41-17, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 16 in the rankings from No. 10 last week.

POLL ALERT: Tennessee moves up to No. 3 behind Georgia and Ohio State; Alabama slips to No. 6.See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/n3FzwiJhKA — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 16, 2022

Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll, with Ohio State now the No. 2 team in the nation and Michigan close behind at No. 4.

The Nittany Lions next matchup will be against Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 on ABC for the White Out.