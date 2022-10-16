Penn State football falls in the rankings after loss to Michigan

Penn State fell in the rankings for the first time this season after the first loss of the season to Michigan.

After losing 41-17, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 16 in the rankings from No. 10 last week.

Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll, with Ohio State now the No. 2 team in the nation and Michigan close behind at No. 4.

The Nittany Lions next matchup will be against Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 on ABC for the White Out.

