As 105,000+ fans arrived at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon, very few of them likely thought there would be a remotely close game between the No. 7 team in the country and one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs.

Even further, none of those fans probably expected to witness history, as Penn State’s nine-overtime loss to Illinois set a college football FBS record, largely thanks to a new rule that alters the traditional college overtime format.

In the new rule, the first two overtimes start at the 25-yard line — like in years past — and teams are able to alternate possessions like innings in baseball to determine a winner.

But now, following those two periods, it becomes almost like a shootout in hockey. Each team gets one play at the 3-yard line to determine the game.

Penn State fought until the end but came up short, leaving the coaches, players and fans stunned as a result.

It’s a rule the Nittany Lions had known about prior to the season and were well prepared for if it were to come up in a game like this one.

But whether you prepare for it or not, the new ‘two-point conversion rule’ puts both offenses and defenses in a tough spot with zero space to work with and no margin for error.

From an offensive perspective, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said while they were prepared for this to happen, you have one opportunity to execute — something they were unable to accomplish in the loss.

“I mean we practice that a lot,” Clifford said. “It’s just one play, and we just have to execute better — myself being number one. You gotta get in, there’s not much to it.”

Clifford, who played with some limitations on Saturday due to an injury suffered in the loss to Iowa, even stated that this has changed the two-point conversion playbook, as it needs to be expanded for times like these.

“Just because of the nature of the game now with the third overtime being all two-point conversions, you carry a good amount of two-point [plays],” Clifford said.

While the offenses tended to struggle in the extra frames in this game, the task of the defenses carries a tremendous amount of pressure.

“The rules are the rules. We went over it as a group this past camp, so we know the rules,” linebacker Curtis Jacobs said. We just gotta execute, and we didn't do that.”

Defensive end Nick Tarburton said it was his first experience with college overtime and felt the swings in momentum were extremely unique.

He said it set up for a finish that would be back and forth until someone finally came out on top and that unfortunately, he and his teammates were the ones who had to experience the bitter taste of defeat.

“It was crazy man. There's a lot of back and forth,” Tarburton said. “Switching momentum and stuff like that, it was a roller coaster, but ultimately they got the win. Hats off to them, and we just got to get back to work.”

James Franklin, like his players, was prepared for the day to come where this rule comes into play.

But he said the rule was made specifically to prevent games like this from happening, prevent matchups from dragging on and wearing down both offenses and defenses.

He’s spot on with that analysis, but it didn’t quite work out, as Saturday’s game wound up setting a record and lasting longer than anybody who made the rule could have ever imagined.

“I think that the model was [made] to limit these types of games. To try to end it,” Franklin said. “I don't know if this is a good representation of that because it didn't do that today.”

