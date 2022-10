Despite falling this week, Penn State only took a slight drop in the latest AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 16 in the latest rankings, three spots lower than last week.

Penn State lost 44-31 to No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes stayed put at No. 2 this week.

James Franklin's team heads on the road to Indiana next week for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

