There are always a fair amount of question marks when a team starts fall camp; Penn State is no different in 2022. Chiefly among them, according to James Franklin on Saturday, are the special teams units, the offensive line and the linebacker room.

Special teams and the offensive line have some form of answer in place, as there seem to be clear leaders — at least as of now — at punter, kicker and both guard spots. Linebacker, however, is probably the biggest question mark on the entire 2022 roster.

Four former Penn State linebackers made the jump to the NFL this past offseason. Just one player who saw more than four games at the position in 2021, Curtis Jacobs, is returning.

Across from Jacobs, Jonathan Sutherland has made the full-time transition to outside linebacker after spending his entire career at safety. Jacobs is a constant, and Penn State is hoping Sutherland will be, too, but the depth behind either of them on the edges is questionable at best.

And that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface on the competition at the Mike linebacker in the middle of the field, the undoubted quarterback of the defense. Two Nittany Lions have openly battled for that spot since the spring — sophomore Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King. Neither of them have ever started a game in the blue and white.

“I think that’s a legitimate competition,” Franklin said Saturday at Penn State’s media day. “And I think we feel good about how those guys are operating the defense right now.”

Elsdon and King are the frontrunners and have been for a long time, but true freshmen Abdul Carter and Keon Wylie have been added to the room this summer and could very well factor into the spot at some point this fall. Carter received as much buzz from the coaching staff as any class of 2022 recruit this offseason, while Wylie was a bit of a surprise addition at the position after playing defensive end for most of high school.

Still, there’s very little experience at an extremely critical role on the Penn State roster. It’d be easy to think the transfer portal could — and maybe should — have come into play there before fall camp.

First-year defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz feels the same way. He said Saturday it would be “foolish” to not keep the transfer portal in play at any position on the roster. However, he was adamant that the staff didn’t feel any names in this cycle would have improved their football team.

“These guys all signed to come to Penn State. They all signed to come to ‘LBU,’” Diaz said. “They don’t like being labeled the question of our defense.

“They get reminded rather daily in settings like this that they’re referred to as a giant question mark. They weren’t recruited to be a question mark, I would imagine.”

Diaz isn’t ready to make a decision on which guy is the starter yet, and he may not be for a while. He emphasized that they have two weeks of training camp and one more full week of practice before class even starts in Happy Valley, let alone full-time preparation for Purdue.

Right now, he’s more worried about learning who Elsdon and King are as players, and perhaps most importantly, their command of the defense. Diaz said he saw it during spring practice and thinks both players are capable of being strong leaders, but now, they need to continue to build trust with the defense and be “that guy every day.”

“You can be the strongest man in the world, run a 4.3 [40-yard dash] and bench press the entire weight room,” Diaz said, “but if you don’t know whether to be in the B gap or the A gap, the whole defense falls apart.”

King is in a unique position as a redshirt freshman who is virtually guaranteed to be a significant contributor come Sept. 1. He played in just four games last season to preserve the redshirt, and he admitted this spring was still mostly a learning period for him.

He at least looks the part, standing at every bit of the 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds he’s listed as on the roster. He also described himself as a vocal and passionate player who’s comfortable in the middle.

“Fall camp, I’ve got a lot of things down pat,” King said. “I just gotta tighten up in certain areas to become that guy.”

Elsdon made his first splash last offseason when former defensive coordinator Brent Pry named him as someone who had surprised throughout practice thanks to some unexpected speed. Carter made a one-handed catch look easy during drills in Saturday’s practice, while neither his nor Wylie’s size present any questions about whether they can step onto the field this fall.

Having uncertainty at the linebacker spot, especially in the middle, is relatively uncharted territory for a Penn State program that has held that position as its hallmark for a long time now. There will be plenty of scrutiny on the spot as soon as Week 1 hits, and in some ways, that may be a good thing.

“A lot of times you play your best defense when you have a chip on your shoulder. We have a chip on our shoulder,” Diaz said. “Certainly it’s not our goal as linebackers to be the weakness of the defense.

“I think those guys understand that the standard at this university never changes. There’s a lot expected of them to meet that while they’re here.”

