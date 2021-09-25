Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had a historic day throwing the ball against Villanova as he became just the second Penn State signal caller to surpass 400 passing yards in a game. The running game, though, was not so historic.

While Clifford and the Nittany Lion air attack averaged 19.5 yards per completion, the running backs folded at just 2.4 yards per carry.

In his opening statement during his postgame press conference, James Franklin acknowledged the dynamic passing offense but pinpointed the lackluster ground attack.

“Obviously, we gotta get the running game going,” Franklin said after Penn State’s 38-17 win. “That’s gonna be something we’re gonna have to continue to emphasize and get better in that area.”

Through its first four games, Penn State has only topped the 100-rushing-yard mark once, coming in a thrashing of Ball State with 240 team rushing yards. The team hasn’t mustered up more than 94 yards in any other games.

Even in the blowout of the Cardinals, Noah Cain was the team’s leading rusher with 69 yards -- a mark that still sits as the Nittany Lions’ individual season high.

On Saturday, the No. 1 running back Cain only took one carry for a gain of two yards. After the game, Franklin said he was “dinged up” and didn’t have a full week of practice, so it was a coaching decision of sorts to keep him sidelined.

But Penn State was the only school in the nation to have three names on the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, including Cain, Keyvone Lee and John Lovett.

Losing your No. 1 guy hurts, but the pieces are in place to make it a non-factor. The run game still couldn’t get going.

Franklin said he’d like to have his team leading the nation in rushing, but obviously there’s a long way to go to get there, and he admitted that point.

However, Franklin said the team isn’t going to take a different approach to reach their ground-game goals.

“Everywhere I’ve ever been, you gotta run the ball between the tackles and be physical. You gotta run the ball on the perimeter,” Franklin said. “I think we’ve done a better job of mixing the outside zone in that has helped us. We’ve usually been a pretty good gap-scheme team, [but] we’re not doing that right now.”

Franklin highlighted the tight end position as a spot that needed to perform better in the run game, but he also said the week of preparation leading up to Villanova was a bit of an “issue.”

Complacency coming off of a big win against Auburn may have started to set in, but that’s no excuse for the performance from the running game, according to offensive lineman Eric Wilson.

“We don’t think it has a carryover [into the game],” Wilson said. “Wednesday’s practice, like Coach Franklin said, wasn’t our best practice, but we come out Thursday and Friday with the intent to build on that and have our best day… We block that out, take what we can learn from, move on to the next practice and just play our hardest today.”

The protection in the passing game has been top notch for the Nittany Lions this season, but there obviously haven’t been the same results in the running game, and it’s something the team acknowledges needs to change.

Wilson said the mentality between pass blocking and run blocking doesn’t change, though, and having a huge day in the air with a weak showing on the ground isn’t ideal for the big boys up front.

“We take that personally as an offensive line,” Wilson said. “We want to be a team that’s known as a well-rounded o-line that can run the ball and pass the ball, and that’s something we’re working to prove.”

No matter the performance in Saturday’s game, Wilson said the members of the offensive line will learn from it one way or another.

“It’s never as good as you thought, and it’s never as bad as you thought,” Wilson said. “You go back and look at the film, and there’s good things and bad things, and you can learn from all of them. Do the good things again, change the bad things so they don’t happen again on Saturday.”

For Penn State’s leading rusher on the day, John Lovett, who racked up just 45 yards, the offense’s struggles to run the ball are fuel for the future.

“[It’s] very motivating,” Lovett said. “We just know what we gotta do. We know we’re not where we wanna be. We got till November, December, January, so we got a lot of time.

“But, every day, we gotta come and get better. One goal.”

