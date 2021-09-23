In addition to having to overcome its first losing season for the first time since 2004, Penn State left the 2020 season with multiple holes in its roster and its depth of the future was in question.

But thanks to the NCAA ruling allowing transfers to become immediately eligible following last season, Penn State received some much-needed reinforcements who have started to pay huge dividends early in this season.

James Franklin treated the NCAA’s transfer portal almost like a general manager would handle NFL free agency, filling holes while adding to the character of the locker room.

He addressed that shortly following last season in January and said this is a trend that will likely be seen more in college football in the future.

“College football has changed dramatically over the last five years,” Franklin said. “The reality is, whether you like it, whether you agree with it, whether it's what you're used to or not, you have to embrace it. You have to embrace it. You have to move forward. You have to understand what the current model is, and you’ve got to study it in detail and you’ve got to evolve.”

Now, the Nittany Lions are the No. 6 team in the country with a 3-0 record and have three starters who were all at different schools just a year ago.

Franklin emphasized the need for defensive line help following the departures of future NFL players Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney, as well as the loss of Antonio Valentino to Florida.

Following the first three games, Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo, who were brought in to fill those roles, have not only managed to be sturdy replacements but have thrived at the Big Ten level.

Ebiketie, who his teammates call “AK”, and Tangelo, who they call “Congo,” have not only contributed in a big way on the field this year but have blended with the culture of the program extremely well in the process.

“The thing I'll say about [Tangelo] is he's been an unbelievable fit in our locker room,” Franklin said. “He's got a bunch of personality and really interacts with the players and the coaches really well. I think that's been important in our locker room, too. I think both AK and Congo have really done a good job of fitting in here culturally to how we do things and have been great from that perspective.”

Franklin continued to praise Tangelo for his unique personality and how he seamlessly fit into what the coaches preach in the program.

But the Duke transfer said that’s something that’s all natural, as keeping things loose is his way of connecting to his new teammates.

“​​I'm just the guy that likes to have fun. I enjoy playing football,” Tangelo said. “I enjoy going to the facility, I enjoy being with the team, I enjoy being with all the coaches, so my personality is just natural. I just like to crack jokes. I like to keep everybody in good spirits. Sometimes practice can get hard, sometimes the season is long, so I definitely find it more of an energy starter or a spark.”

Tangelo said his fellow Nittany Lions have embraced that fun-loving person, which has made the transition a rewarding one.

“It hasn't really been hard coming to a new team because the guys have been so welcoming,” Tangelo said.

While the additions on the defensive line have allowed Brent Pry’s defense to retool following last season, there were reinforcements needed on the other side of the ball as well — particularly at the left guard spot.

Heading into training camp, there was a battle between former Lackawanna College player Anthony Whigan and recent Harvard transfer Eric Wilson.

Wilson, who committed to Auburn before the firing of former head coach Gus Malzahn, was beat out by Whigan to start the year and started as the backup at Wisconsin in Week 1.

That quickly changed, as the former Ivy Leaguer rotated in and eventually won the job after his solid play in the first two weeks of the season.

As one of the many transfers that are suiting up for the Nittany Lions in 2021, Wilson also said there’s been a simple transition for everyone who’s come in, saying those who are new don’t feel any different than any other teammate would.

“I get along with all the transfers really well, but no different than the rest of the team,” Wilson said. “The team has really embraced all of us, I'd say in an equal way. We feel like we're a huge part of the team, whether we're playing or not.

“Like those first few series at Wisconsin, I didn't feel like it was any different being a transfer that wasn't contributing as much versus being a transfer that started the game. It just all feels like we're part of Penn State football.”

