Penn State has added some depth to its offensive line through the transfer portal.

After three years of limited action with Duke, Addison Penn is enrolled and in class at Penn State.

First one in class, 20 mins early, in the front row. Great first day! @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/BwyEmJuTNT — Addison Penn (@addisonpenn) May 15, 2023

Penn appeared in eight games and made one start against North Carolina during his time as a Blue Devil.

Despite adding the Penn State title to his Instagram and Twitter bios earlier in the month, Penn had not made an official announcement of his commitment.

The Southlake, Texas, native will join an offensive line that lost two starters over the offseason but still features plenty of veterans, making it a tall task for Penn to find playing time.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

