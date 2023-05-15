Penn State Football Media Day August 6 Phil Trautwein

Coach Phil Trautwein responds to interview questions from members of the press during Penn State Football's media day on Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. 

 Regan Gross | The Daily Collegian

Penn State has added some depth to its offensive line through the transfer portal.

After three years of limited action with Duke, Addison Penn is enrolled and in class at Penn State.

Penn appeared in eight games and made one start against North Carolina during his time as a Blue Devil.

Despite adding the Penn State title to his Instagram and Twitter bios earlier in the month, Penn had not made an official announcement of his commitment.

The Southlake, Texas, native will join an offensive line that lost two starters over the offseason but still features plenty of veterans, making it a tall task for Penn to find playing time.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags