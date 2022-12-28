Penn State is officially active in the transfer portal, reeling in former North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck on Wednesday.

Duck, who appeared in all 12 games with the Tar Heels this past season, is the Nittany Lions’ second transfer addition of the cycle.

A breakout year in 2022, Duck tallied 46 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections.

The Boiling Springs, South Carolina, native was named second-team All-ACC this past season.

