PSU vs. MSU 11/26/22, James Franklin

Penn State Football head coach James Franklin during Penn State Football’s game vs. Michigan State on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Michigan State Spartans 35-16.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State is officially active in the transfer portal, reeling in former North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck on Wednesday.

Duck, who appeared in all 12 games with the Tar Heels this past season, is the Nittany Lions’ second transfer addition of the cycle.

A breakout year in 2022, Duck tallied 46 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections.

The Boiling Springs, South Carolina, native was named second-team All-ACC this past season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags