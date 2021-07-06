After five commitments over the Fourth of July weekend, Penn State kept the firework show going by picking up its first 2022 running back commitment in big fashion.

Four-star running back Nicholas Singleton committed to Penn State on Tuesday, he announced live on CBS Sports HQ. He becomes the highest-rated recruit in Penn State’s 2022 class, according to the 247SSports composite rating.

The 6-foot, 210-pound running back is from Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pennsylvania, and will stay in-state despite significant interest from schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Singleton is ranked as the No. 6 running back in the country and is the first top-100 recruit for the Nittany Lions thus far.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE