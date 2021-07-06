Penn St Michigan Football, Keyvone Lee

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) rushes for a 6-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

After five commitments over the Fourth of July weekend, Penn State kept the firework show going by picking up its first 2022 running back commitment in big fashion.

Four-star running back Nicholas Singleton committed to Penn State on Tuesday, he announced live on CBS Sports HQ. He becomes the highest-rated recruit in Penn State’s 2022 class, according to the 247SSports composite rating.

The 6-foot, 210-pound running back is from Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pennsylvania, and will stay in-state despite significant interest from schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Singleton is ranked as the No. 6 running back in the country and is the first top-100 recruit for the Nittany Lions thus far.

