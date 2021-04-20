Penn State football spring practice, James Franklin
Head coach James Franklin looks at fans during Penn State football's spring practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State received a commitment from a preferred walk-on Wednesday night.

Jan Mahlert announced via Twitter Tuesday night he accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Nittany Lions and will join the 2021 recruiting class.

The Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, native scored 22 touchdowns and racked up 2,135 offensive yards during the 2019 season for the Fursty Razorbacks of the American Football Association Bavaria while also grabbing five interceptions.

