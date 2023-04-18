Penn State secured a commitment from the top-ranked player in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Instagram live, joining a 2024 class that’s gained momentum over the past month.

Coming in at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Harbour brings plenty of size to an offensive line with loads of depth and potential. He joins 4-star Cooper Cousins as Penn State’s second lineman commitment of the cycle.

The Catholic Memorial High School product had a long list of offers, but chose the Nittany Lions over schools such as Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.

Harbour’s commitment comes just days after visiting campus for Blue-White weekend.

