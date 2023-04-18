Penn State secured a commitment from the top-ranked player in Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Instagram live, joining a 2024 class that’s gained momentum over the past month.
Coming in at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Harbour brings plenty of size to an offensive line with loads of depth and potential. He joins 4-star Cooper Cousins as Penn State’s second lineman commitment of the cycle.
@coachjfranklin 1000% committed🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xveTf0TMl4— Donovan “7D9” Harbour (@donovan_harbour) April 18, 2023
The Catholic Memorial High School product had a long list of offers, but chose the Nittany Lions over schools such as Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.
Harbour’s commitment comes just days after visiting campus for Blue-White weekend.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
A former Penn State wide receiver might be making a return to Pennsylvania, pending a physical.