Penn State picked up the first linebacker of its 2022 recruiting class Saturday.

Philadelphia native Keon Wylie announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on CBS Sports. He’s a 3-star prospect according to the 247sports composite rating.

He narrowed his commitment down to Penn State, Pittsburgh and Kentucky before pledging to the blue and white.

Wylie attends Imhotep Charter, the alma mater of former Penn State and current Washington Football Team defensive end Shaka Toney.