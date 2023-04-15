Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class just got a little bit beefier.
Three-star athlete Caleb Brewer has committed to the Nittany Lions after attending Saturday's Blue-White game, becoming the ninth member of a class which sits inside the top 10 nationally.
We are💙 @CoachSteveONeil @gobigrecruiting @coachjfranklin @CoachTrautFB pic.twitter.com/2EVBA18RQO— Caleb Brewer (@Caleb_Brewer44) April 15, 2023
Brewer has good size, coming in at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, and has spent time at tight end as well as on both lines.
The Reading, Pennsylvania, native became the fifth in-state commitment in the cycle for the blue and white when he chose Penn State over Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and more.
