Football Committed 2023 Graphic
Graphic by Carson Schultz

Penn State had added a member to its 2023 recruiting class.

3-star defensive end Joseph Mupoyi announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, becoming the 20th prospect to commit this cycle.

A native of Oakdale, Connecticut, Mupoyi has starred for St. Thomas More High School. He took his third visit to Penn State in October.

At 6-foot-5 and just over 230 pounds, Mupoyi adds length to an edge already loaded with talent.

