Penn State added to its already impressive 2022 recruiting class.
The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Monday. He becomes the fourth receiver in the class alongside Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey.
C O M M I T T E D🤍🦁 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/U075QGEbqw— TYLER JOHNSON ひ (@ItzTyler03) June 21, 2021
The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout had offers from other Big Ten schools such as Maryland and Purdue but committed just a month after receiving his initial offer from Penn State.
Johnson attended Magna Vista High School in Ridgeway, Virginia, and averaged an eye-popping 33 yards per catch in his junior season.
