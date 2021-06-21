Penn State added to its already impressive 2022 recruiting class.

The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Monday. He becomes the fourth receiver in the class alongside Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey.

The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout had offers from other Big Ten schools such as Maryland and Purdue but committed just a month after receiving his initial offer from Penn State.

Johnson attended Magna Vista High School in Ridgeway, Virginia, and averaged an eye-popping 33 yards per catch in his junior season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE