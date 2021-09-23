Penn State’s biggest focus may be on the 2021 season, but James Franklin has stayed hot on the recruiting trail throughout the campaign thus far.

Class of 2022 offensive tackle Andre Roye Jr. announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions Wednesday evening, joining the current No. 1 recruiting in the nation.

The 3-star prospect weighs in at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds and hails from St. Frances Academy in Maryland.

Roye Jr. picked Penn State over Maryland, Rutgers and NC State, among others.

