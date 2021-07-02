The Lackawanna College pipeline for Penn State grew stronger on Friday.
Three-star offensive tackle JB Nelson announced his intention to join the Nittany Lions via Twitter.
100% Committed #WeAre 🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/tN29wuAfNP— Jb Nelson (@Never_giveup95) July 2, 2021
The Pittsburgh native has spent one season with the Falcons thus far and is the newest member of James Franklin's 2022 recruiting class.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
3-star wide receiver Tyler Johnson made his way to Penn State football despite hailing from a small town
When Penn State offered 3-star wide receiver Tyler Johnson a scholarship in May, the coachin…