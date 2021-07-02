Football commit graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

The Lackawanna College pipeline for Penn State grew stronger on Friday.

Three-star offensive tackle JB Nelson announced his intention to join the Nittany Lions via Twitter.

The Pittsburgh native has spent one season with the Falcons thus far and is the newest member of James Franklin's 2022 recruiting class.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.