Penn State added some talent to its future secondary on Monday and kept its scorching hot month of July rolling.

Class of 2022 4-star cornerback Cam Miller will be heading to Happy Valley, he announced live on CBS Sports HQ. He's the 11th commitment in July and the 22nd overall for Penn State.

He's the fourth defensive back commitment for the Nittany Lions in the class thus far and is rated as the No. 30 cornerback in the nation.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect is now the 13th 4-star prospect in James Franklin's class, which currently ranks second in the nation.

Miller cut his top schools to Virginia Tech and Penn State, but the Jacksonville, Florida, native ended up choosing the Nittany Lions over the Hokies.

