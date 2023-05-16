The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away.
After losing cornerback Storm Duck to the transfer portal last month, Penn State brought in a replacement at the same position in former Mississippi State defensive back Audavion Collins.
Penn State earns a transfer commitment from former Mississippi State CB Audavion Collins.He didn’t see any game action in his freshman year with the Bulldogs and has multiple years of eligibility remaining pic.twitter.com/c9KhzdBlsE— Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) May 16, 2023
The redshirt freshman spent one year with the Bulldogs and didn't see any game action, meaning he has four years of eligibility remaining.
The Georgia native was a 3-star recruit out of high school and will add depth to what's expected to be one of the top secondaries in the nation in 2023.
