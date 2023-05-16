Penn State Football Spring Practice, Terry Smith Press Conference

Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith answers questions after spring football practice on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2023 at Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa.

 Tyler Mantz

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away.

After losing cornerback Storm Duck to the transfer portal last month, Penn State brought in a replacement at the same position in former Mississippi State defensive back Audavion Collins.

The redshirt freshman spent one year with the Bulldogs and didn't see any game action, meaning he has four years of eligibility remaining.

The Georgia native was a 3-star recruit out of high school and will add depth to what's expected to be one of the top secondaries in the nation in 2023.

