Penn State added some depth to its running back room on Friday.

The Nittany Lions secured a commitment from 4-star Corey Smith, who joins the 2024 recruiting class.

Smith attends Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he also runs track and field.

The 5-foot-11 170-pound recruit is the No. 3 player in the state according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and slots in at No. 14 among running backs.

Smith is the 13th member of the class and lone running back commit for Franklin and Co.

He also held offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others.

