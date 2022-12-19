Penn State landed another commitment to make it a very successful Monday for James Franklin and Co. for the second week in a row.

Three-star running back Cameron Wallace announced he has committed to Penn State over Georgia Tech for the class of 2023.

Wallace played all over the field but stuck out at both running back and in the secondary at Montgomery County High School in Georgia and is the 73rd-ranked player in the State and the 61st-ranked athlete in the country, according to 247sports.

His most recent official visit was to Georgia Tech on Dec. 16, and he visited Happy Valley on Nov. 11.

The Mount Vernon, Georgia, native joins London Montgomery as the running backs in Penn State’s cycle, assuming he stays at the position in college.

