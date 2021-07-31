It may be the last day of the month, but Penn State’s red-hot July didn’t slow down Saturday.

The Nittany Lions earned their second commitment of the day from 4-star linebacker Abdul Carter, he announced on Twitter. He’s the second linebacker in the 2022 class, joining Imhotep Charter’s Keon Wylie.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound LaSalle College High School product had significant interest from South Carolina, LSU and Ole Miss, but he ultimately chose to stay in Pennsylvania and play for James Franklin.

