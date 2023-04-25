Penn State picked up its second offensive line commitment in as many days on Tuesday.

Three-star offensive tackle Eagan Boyer announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter, becoming the fourth offensive linemen in the team's 2024 recruiting class.

The Cornelius, North Carolina, native measures in at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds, and was ranked as the No. 20 player in the state.

He becomes the 12th commitment in the class, choosing Penn State over schools like Clemson, Michigan and Tennessee, among others.

