Penn State picked up the commitment of one class of 2025 recruit on Sunday.

Four-star running back Kiandrea Barker announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter.

Barker is the No. 68 player nationally and the No. 11 ranked player in Texas.

Penn State is not a popular destination for Texas recruits generally, but the program's running back output in recent years probably factored into Barker’s commitment.

Barker is Penn State’s third commitment for the class of 2025. He is also the program's second commitment in two days.

