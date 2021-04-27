Penn State has added a little more depth to its 2021 recruiting class.
Defensive back Stephen Ripka announced he will join head coach James Franklin's team as a preferred walk-on via Twitter.
Excited to announce my commitment to @PennStateFball ! Thank you to all family, friends, and coaches who helped me reach this point. Time to get to work! #WeAre @DannKabalaPSU @coachjfranklin @CoachTerryPSU pic.twitter.com/Rhs9SCe7lL— Stephen Ripka (@StephenRipka) April 27, 2021
The Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, native earned All-State honors for his performance during the 2020 season.