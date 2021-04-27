Penn State football spring practice, James Franklin (Friday)
Buy Now

Head football coach James Franklin takes a photo with fans after the spring practice game on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State has added a little more depth to its 2021 recruiting class.

Defensive back Stephen Ripka announced he will join head coach James Franklin's team as a preferred walk-on via Twitter.

The Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, native earned All-State honors for his performance during the 2020 season.

