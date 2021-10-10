Penn State fell in the latest AP Poll following its loss in Iowa City on Saturday evening.

The Nittany Lions landed at No. 7 in the latest ranking after losing on the road to No. 3 Iowa 23-20.

The team will still control its own destiny within the Big Ten as it can still make the conference championship if it runs the table the rest of the season.

However, James Franklin’s group faces some bigger problems right now as it waits on the status of injured quarterback Sean Clifford.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE