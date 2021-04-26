When Mike Gesicki left the Penn State program in 2018, there was little thought there would ever be a Nittany Lion tight end as impactful.

Luckily, Gesicki’s successor, Pat Freiermuth, would put his name at the top with the best to ever play the position for the blue and white.

After a historic career at University Park, Freiermuth will take the next step in his football journey by entering the NFL Draft.

Here is a look at Freiermuth’s scouting report entering April’s draft.

Metrics

Age: 22

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 251 pounds

Projected round drafted: Late round 1 - Early round 2

Player comparison: A healthy Tyler Eifert

Scouting Report

The all-time leader for touchdowns by a tight end in Penn State history, it was relatively common to find Pat Freiermuth in the endzone over his three seasons in Happy Valley.

While Penn State fans loved Freiermuth for his impact on the scoreboard, there are few underlooked elements to Freiermuth’s game.

When analyzing Freiermuth’s game, there isn’t much to dislike.

With good size and athleticism, mixed with his consistent intensity with the ball in his hands, there are few reasons to believe Freiermuth won’t achieve success in the NFL.

Known by many as “Baby Gronk,” a nod to tight end Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Freiermuth has shown flashes of complete dominance as a No. 1 option on Penn State’s offense.

However, comparing anyone to an all-time great is difficult to do.

Sure, Freiermuth may look similar to Gronkowski on the gridiron, but the odds of any human even coming close to Gronkowksi’s talent seems unlikely.

Freiermuth will need to work on his blocking to fulfill his potential in the NFL, and a season-ending surgery suffered in 2020 could drop his stock.

Nonetheless, Freiermuth has the tools to become one of the best tight ends in the NFL for years to come.

Best team fit: Jacksonville Jaguars

After going 1-15 in 2020, it’s clear the Jaguars need help.

It’s expected they will take Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawerence with the first overall pick in the draft. But unfortunately for Jacksonville, Lawrence isn’t going to solve all its problems by himself.

With the 31st ranked defense in the NFL last season, Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke could look toward the defensive side of the ball after the likely Lawrence selection.

However, the offense wasn’t much better in 2020, finishing the season ranked 30th in total points scored.

Luckily for the Jaguars, with four picks in the first two rounds, they have the breathing room to target both sides of the ball early.

It’s hard to see Freiermuth not being the second tight end selected in the draft after likely top 10 pick Kyle Pitts, so it’s unlikely Jacksonville won’t have an opportunity to draft the Penn State junior.

There isn’t too much to read into as to why the Jaguars would be a good fit for Freiermuth.

With a rookie quarterback, a new head coach in Urban Meyer and a new direction, the Jaguars will be looking to add any young talent they can get.

Freiermuth certainly fits that mold, and he has the potential to be an all-time great.

