The Penn State tight end factory has released its latest product.

After a four-year career in Happy Valley, tight end Brenton Strange decided it was time to move on to the next level. Looking to follow in the footsteps of former Nittany Lions Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth, Strange entered his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Parkersburg, West Virginia, native arrived on campus in 2019 as a 4-star prospect and hit the ground running. In the season opener that year, Strange caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Will Levis en route to a 79-7 victory over Idaho, his first reception as a Nittany Lion.

Despite ultimately redshirting the 2019 season, Strange previewed what his collegiate career would entail.

His production continued to grow year over year, going from 164 yards in his redshirt-freshman season to 225 the next and 362 in his final season on campus. He also increased his touchdown total each year, finishing with five in his redshirt-junior campaign for a total of 11 in his career.

Strange showed big play ability, averaging 10.8 yards per catch and exploding for a 67-yard reception against Purdue in a game-changing play this past season.

Though his statistics don’t jump off the page, Strange brings impressive physical traits that many NFL scouts may find appealing.

Metrics:

Age: 22

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 249

Projected round drafted: Round 3-6

Player comparison: Dalton Schultz

Scouting report

The 2023 NFL Draft features no shortage of tight end talent, and due to the depth at the position, Strange may take a tumble down the board. However, he brings high upside and may find himself as a Day 2 pick if a team falls in love with his potential.

His combine performance yielded mixed results, posting 23 reps on bench press, which was tied for most by a tight end, contrasted by a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, which ranked on the lower end at the position. Meanwhile, his vertical and broad jumps both ranked inside of the top five at the position.

His film more or less backs up his combine performance, as he displayed power while shedding tackles but was rarely able to beat defenders with speed.

His ability to break tackles and generate yards after the catch were on full display throughout the season, and he was more than capable as a blocker, something that won’t show up on the stat sheet but should be taken into account.

His ability and willingness to block gave him a prominent role in the Nittany Lion offense, even when he wasn’t getting his hands on the ball.

He has displayed some issues with technique, rounding his routes and struggling with footwork, which has hurt his ability to generate space from defenders.

Best team fit: Washington Commanders

After taking Jahan Dotson in the first round last year, the Commanders could go back to the Nittany Lion well.

There are more glaring needs on the team than tight end, namely cornerback and offensive line, and Washington will likely look to fill those holes in the early rounds.

The team is in possession of third-, fourth-, fifth- and two sixth-round picks, which is prime territory for Strange to get drafted.

Quarterback-turned-tight end Logan Thomas is still on the roster, but his production has dropped off after struggling with injuries the last two years.

Thomas is getting up there in age, and while the Commanders feature a plethora of other tight ends on the roster, none have proven to be a reliable option to take over.

With a need for a stable presence at the position and a likelihood of using a mid-round pick to get one, Washington might look to pick up another Penn State pass catcher.

