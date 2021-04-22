After four years with Penn State, safety Lamont Wade will take the next step in his career by entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wade started in 22 of his 47 career games over the course of his Nittany Lion career, becoming a team captain his senior season.

Metrics

Age: 22

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 187 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 7 - undrafted

Player comparison: Lamarcus Joyner

Scouting report

Arriving in Happy Valley as the fifth-rated cornerback by 247Sports for the 2017 class, Lamont Wade has been a staple of Penn State’s defense over the past four years.

Wade is widely remembered for his standout performance against Ohio State in 2019, in which he forced three fumbles, had two tackles for loss and even scooped up another fumble.

The main facet that stands out in Wade’s game actually doesn’t have much to do with his play on the field.

While Wade’s small frame may be viewed as a concern by NFL scouts and general managers, his size has actually allowed him to become a versatile threat on the Nittany Lion defense.

After playing his true freshman season as a cornerback off the sidelines, Wade made the switch to safety the following year where he would mainly stay put for the rest of his college career.

What’s interesting about Wade is he is a talented safety, but has the body of a small corner.

With his smaller frame and quick attributes, Wade has the ability to cover smaller receivers in the slot and has the top-end speed to run deep with those same types of receivers.

While there are positives to Wade’s small size, the red zone could prove to be a difficult area of the field for the Clairton, Pennsylvania, native.

Best team fit: Minnesota Vikings

With veteran safety Anthony Harris making his way out this offseason, the Vikings are in desperate need of young help in the secondary.

While Wade may not be an immediate starter in the NFL, it would be hard to find a better situation for him to reach that mark than in Minnesota.

With the defensive mind of head coach Mike Zimmer, along with the recent acquisition of All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson, the learning opportunities in Minnesota would be endless for Wade.

Peterson has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL for the latter half of the decade, but as he enters his 30s, the Vikings will need more young talent to keep their secondary fruitful.

It should also be noted that with Wade’s ability to force fumbles, he will be joining a Minnesota secondary tied for seventh in defensive takeaways (1.4/game) in 2020.

Wade would be a perfect versatile addition to any NFL roster, and Minnesota could use that profile more than just about anyone.