Tariq Castro-Fields’ time in State College ended after Penn State’s bowl game against Arkansas on New Year’s Day, but his football career isn’t over yet.

The fifth-year senior earned a spot at the 2022 NFL Combine, only participating in the 40-yard dash and field drills, and showed out at the Nittany Lions’ pro day on March 24.

With the NFL Draft under three weeks away, Castro-Fields is in a good spot to hear his name called on the big screen.

Metrics

Class: Fifth-year senior

Height: 6-foot-0.7

Weight: 195 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 5-6

Player comparison: L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

MORE CONTENT

Scouting report

Barring his injury-riddled 2020 campaign, Castro-Fields has been a staple for Penn State’s secondary. He’s started 30 games over the course of five seasons with the program.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, cornerback is known for his ability in man-coverage situations, where his closeout speed and overall athleticism make him a dangerous defender at times.

Castro-Fields recorded six pass breakups in 2021, second on the team to Daequan Hardy’s seven, increasing his career total to 25 total to go along with three interceptions.

The cornerback’s performance in the blue-and-white uniform earned him an invitation to the annual NFL Combine. Castro-Fields chose to participate in one event, the 40-yard dash, and saved the other drills for Penn State’s pro day a few weeks later.

However, the aforementioned closeout speed Castro-Fields possesses was put on full display, as the Nittany Lion clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, which tied for fifth among all cornerbacks.

At his pro day, Castro-Fields’ athleticism was apparent with his 37-inch vertical — one that would’ve placed fifth at the combine. His 10-foot-11-inch broad jump would have placed second.

Castro-Fields showcases shades of the Kansas City Chiefs’ young cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in size, speed and play style, as the Chief and Nittany Lion specialize in man coverage.

The Happy Valley stalwart will be a good initial backup option where his athletic and man-coverage abilities, with some proficiency in zone coverage, should make up for his average size.

Best team fit: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks defense is far from its Legion of Boom days of the 2010s, as Pete Carroll’s squad has ranked in the bottom three in passing yards given up for the past two years.

As of right now, Artie Burns and Sidney Jones IV — far from established names — occupy the starting spots at cornerback in Seattle, so the secondary is a critical position of need heading into the draft.

With the lack of a true cover corner, Seattle arguably gives Castro-Fields the best possibility of seeing playing time early in his career. Not to mention that he could team back up with former Nittany Lion John Reid.

Castro-Fields’ sub-4.4 40-yard dash time, paired with his man-coverage capabilities and the advice given to him by Pro Bowl teammates Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, could prove fruitful in slowing the aerial onslaught the Seahawks have suffered over the past two seasons.