Penn State has had a problem with the offensive line in recent memory, but left tackle Rasheed Walker has been a bright spot.

Now, Walker is moving on from Penn State to protect another quarterback’s blindside this season, entering the NFL draft with eligibility remaining.

With the NFL combine in the books, Walker now waits to see if his name is called on draft weekend, starting April 28.

Metrics

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 324 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 3 — Round 6

Player comparison: Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Scouting Report:

Walker has been a solid left tackle for Penn State, appearing in 36 games and making 32 starts.

Walker is best at driving linemen around the arc and out of harm's way for the quarterback, especially in 2019 against Ohio State.

Walker has the ability to pick up players on run blocks, moving defenders with ease with his strength.

In 2019, Walker played a major role in Penn State’s top-4 rushing attack in the Big Ten, sitting behind a Jonathan Taylor-led Wisconsin team.

He could halt defenders at the line with his ability to drive his hands through the shoulder pads, which helps with his run blocking as well.

Walker has already blocked some of the NFL’s best, handling now-Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young in 2019.

However, he does have a wider stance on pass coverages, and he jumps outside quite a bit, allowing for an open inside counter for pass rushers.

He also gets beat because he tends to lean into defenders instead of holding his ground, which puts him off-balance at times.

Walker doesn’t have too much range when it comes to blocking, so he could see more action if he moved to right tackle or even guard at the next level.

Best team fit: New York Jets

The New York Jets are in need of a couple of positions, but with a young quarterback in Zach Wilson in the pocket, the Jets need to protect him.

In Wilson’s first season with New York, he was the third-most sacked quarterback behind the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and the Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill.

Wilson has a couple of emerging weapons on the offensive side with receivers Braxton Berrios, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter.

To get the ball to those playmakers, Wilson needs some time to go through his progressions, meaning he needs better blockers.

Most mock drafts have the Jets scooping up a young receiver in the first couple of rounds, so New York can get Walker in the mid-to-late rounds to fill that lineman spot.

