To say Shaka Toney’s career at Penn State was a success would be an understatement.

In five years with James Franklin’s program, Toney went from making the All-Big Ten second team to the All-Big Ten first team while finishing eighth all-time on the program sacks leaderboard.

After climbing the ladder of achievement in Happy Valley, Toney will take the next step in his football journey by entering this year’s NFL Draft.

Here is a look at Toney’s scouting report ahead of April’s draft.

Metrics:

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 242 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 4 - Round 6

Player comparison: Dante Fowler Jr.

Scouting report:

Throughout his career at Penn State, Shaka Toney fought for his spot until he was able to make a name for himself as one of the best pass rushers in all of college football.

While he may have a smaller, stockier build for a traditional defensive end, Toney has used speed to his advantage over the course of his college career.

At his Pro Day, Toney got off the blocks quickly, posting a 4.51 40-yard dash, good for second among all defensive ends. He trailed only his Nittany Lion counterpart Jayson Oweh’s 4.37 marker.

Strictly a defensive end in his four years on the field for the Nittany Lions, Toney may project more as an outside linebacker to pro scouts and general managers.

With build — especially arm length — being a major area of importance for defensive ends in the modern NFL, Toney’s lack of such would be the reason for a positional switch.

As a speedy defensive lineman, Toney has done a good job of breezing past collegiate offensive lines and getting to the quarterback — collecting five or more sacks in each of the past three seasons.

However, the NFL is a different story.

As important as physical traits are for defensive ends, size may be even more important for offensive linemen.

Toney’s speed will likely not be able to anchor his play against the mammoth offensive linemen of the NFL.

This will open up the opportunity for Toney to flip between defensive end and outside linebacker in a hybrid defense.

Best fit: Arizona Cardinals

There aren’t too many teams that continue to run a hybrid or multiple defense in today’s NFL.

For Toney, an undersized defensive end who could potentially work magic in this defensive scheme, his options may be limited when it comes to draft day.

However, there are a few teams that still run this scheme — one being the Arizona Cardinals.

It won’t take much digging to see why Toney would be an ideal fit in Arizona.

Chandler Jones and Haason Reddick have both gone from defensive end to outside linebacker in their careers with the Cardinals.

Arizona just seems to have a way with converting undersized defensive ends to top outside linebackers.

With Jones — a two-time All-Pro selection — injured for the majority of 2020, and Reddick set to play for Carolina in the fall, it is time for the Cardinals to start thinking about their future at edge rusher.

While replacing a player like Reddick — who had 55 pressures and 12.5 sacks in 2020 — is a challenge, if there’s one team that can find a noble replacement, it’s Arizona.

In 2020, the Cardinals picked Isaiah Simmons in the first round, arguably one of the most versatile prospects the football world has ever seen.

With that in mind, it’s clear the Cardinals are intrigued by players with unique potential, and Toney certainly fits that mold.

