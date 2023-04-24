One of Penn State’s most polarizing players in recent memory is headed to the NFL Draft after a six-year collegiate career.

Sean Clifford was named a team captain four times during his career in State College, sharing the program record with teammate and fellow 2023 NFL Draft prospect Jonathan Sutherland.

The conclusion of Clifford’s career marks a new era in the Nittany Lions’ locker room, but it also marks the start of the next stage in Clifford’s football career as he tries to make his way to the professional scene.

Here’s Clifford’s scouting report ahead of the NFL Draft.

Metrics

Age: 24

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 218 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 7 — undrafted

Player comparison: Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons

Scouting report

Clifford is far from the most gifted quarterback prospect in the draft. However, his athleticism ranks higher than his current draft stock.

Clifford impressed at Penn State’s Pro Day with a 4.57-second 40-yard dash time. For comparison, Louisville dual-threat quarterback prospect Malik Cunningham ran a 4.53-second time at the NFL combine.

The sixth-year senior quarterback leads the Nittany Lions in a majority of passing stats, including all-time completion percentage, completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Still, Clifford is projected as a Day 3 pick at best. He enters the draft coming off his most accurate collegiate season, in which he completed 64% of his passes.

His low draft stock mostly has to do with his inconsistency in accuracy. At certain points during his career, Clifford missed wide open receivers or stared down his intended target for the entire play. That won’t work at the next level.

While Clifford has quick feet, he doesn’t have incredible arm strength like some of the top prospects. In a league where Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have captivated the league by throwing it over 60 yards in the air, the lack of a cannon hurts Clifford’s stock.

Best team fit: New York Giants

A reunion with Saquon Barkley isn’t the only reason why Clifford moving to the Big Apple makes sense.

At Penn State’s Pro Day, Clifford said he’d met with a few teams, including a phone call with the Denver Broncos. Earlier this month, Clifford met with the New York Giants as part of his pre-draft process.

The Giants only have two quarterbacks on their roster in Daniel Jones and recently signed Tyrod Taylor. It’s very possible the Giants use a late-round pick on a rookie signal caller that can develop under Jones and head coach Brain Daboll.

Clifford’s talents also fit the Giants’ offensive scheme as a run-heavy offense. James Franklin complimented Clifford’s ability to set up run-blocking this past football season, so Clifford would already be playing to one of his strengths.

The Giants also occasionally implement read options that would play to Clifford’s abilities on his feet and his 4.57-second 40-yard time.

