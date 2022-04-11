After three seasons kicking at Penn State, punter Jordan Stout decided to throw his name in the hat for the NFL Draft, forgoing his extra year of eligibility.

Stout was one of nine specialists invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where he put his kicking abilities on display in front of NFL coaches.

Completing the combine, Stout now waits until the NFL Draft starts on April 28 to see if he drew enough interest from NFL teams to have his name called.

Metrics

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6-foot-3.3

Weight: 209 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 6 — undrafted

Player comparison: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Scouting Report:

Stout took on a super utility role for Penn State this season, handling place kicking, kickoffs and punting.

However, he’ll almost certainly find a job in the NFL punting, where he was consistent at flipping the field position with the Nittany Lions.

In his senior year, Stout was No. 5 in the Big Ten, averaging 46 yards per kick with only three punts crossing the goal line for a touchback.

Stout was one of the best in the conference at pinning opponents deep, racking up the third-most punts inside the 20-yard line with 35 and a deep 76-yarder against Wisconsin.

In 2021, the Cedar Bluff, Virginia, native had solid hang time on punts, allowing for the coverage team to rally to the ball carrier. It resulted in a conference-most 30 fair catches.

Stout struggled at times kicking field goals, finishing the year 16-for-23 and missing most often between 40 and 50 yards. He may boost his stock, too, thanks to his kickoff abilities.

Stout finished tied-ninth in the FBS with 59 touchbacks on 65 kicks. He allowed just two total returns on the season. For comparison, he tied with Alabama’s Will Reichard, who had 59 touchbacks on 106 total kickoffs.

Not only did Stout help out kicking the ball, but he also completed a pass on fourth down to move the chains on a trick play against Michigan, adding to his arsenal of skills.

Stout's ability to punt and kick should draw teams’ attention, especially with his ability to boot it when his offense is deep in its own territory, something he had to do plenty of times in 2021.

Best team fit: Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are in need of a new punter after having the lowest net average punt in the NFL in the 2021-22 at 36.5 yards.

Fourth-year punter Ty Long occupies the punter spot for the Chargers, who averaged 45.5 yards per punt in his fourth year, already less than Stout’s college mark of 46.

Long struggled to pin opponents, though, placing only 11 of 46 punts on the season within the 20-yard line.

Stout consistently helped Penn State’s defense have more real estate to work with, and a new-look Chargers defense with linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback JC Jackson would enjoy the help.

