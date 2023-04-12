Jonathan Sutherland’s six-year career in Happy Valley has finally come to a close, which means he has his eyes set on greener pastures.

Sutherland originally made a name for himself as a safety but converted to linebacker during the 2021 season. This past season, Sutherland played linebacker exclusively.

Without any eligibility remaining, Sutherland will now hope to bring his versatile skill set to one of the 32 NFL franchises on NFL Draft night.

Here’s a look at Sutherland’s metrics and scouting report.

Metrics

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 202 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 7 — undrafted

Player comparison: Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers

Scouting Report

Sutherland brings an element of versatility to any defensive group he’s drafted to.

Over the course of his Penn State career, Sutherland made the switch from safety to linebacker, where he finished his collegiate career. His athletic presence inside of the box not only helped with rushing the passer and chasing down opposing running backs, but he also helped in coverage thanks to his previous defensive back skills.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Sutherland also made a name for himself on special teams after being awarded the No. 0 jersey prior to the 2020 season, which is given to the program’s special teams leader. Sutherland also blocked two punts in a game in 2019.

After Penn State’s Pro Day, Sutherland was widely regarded as one of the players who boosted his respective draft stock the most. The sixth-year senior recorded a 4.58-second 40-yard-dash, a 10-foot-3-inch broad jump, a 37.5-inch vertical jump and 25 bench press reps.

The combination of athleticism and versatility makes him an intriguing jack-of-all-trades prospect, though he’s undersized if he were to play linebacker at the next level.

Best fit: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been active in free agency, but they’ve sure lost a lot of talent.

The 2022 Super Bowl champions went 5-12 in their ensuing season and weren’t close to earning a playoff bid.

On top of that, the Rams traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins and released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, making the draft a critical point of emphasis for the franchise. The team’s safeties aren’t the most experienced group, either.

Sutherland’s versatility could answer some of the Rams’ problems at linebacker and in the secondary. He could also give them a boost on special teams.

Los Angeles has two seventh-round picks at its disposal if it chooses to give Sutherland a call.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE